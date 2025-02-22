Boruto: Two Blue Vortex may have teased Hidari's betrayal with chapter 19

The latest chapter 19 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex explores complex themes surrounding evolution, instinct, and love by examining the mysterious character Hidari. The new chapter delivers an insightful philosophical exploration of human nature alongside subtle indications of an important act of betrayal. The manga creates suspense through its well-written dialogue and powerful visual techniques hinting at an impending significant battle.

Ad

Hidari presents a revolutionary view of human evolution and love that confronts traditional beliefs and may transform the story's direction. His character gains depth through these elements while they prepare the ground for crucial upcoming events in the series.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

Hidari’s philosophy in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The latest chapter reveals Hidari's discussion about evolution and human instincts, generating warning signs of a potential forthcoming betrayal. The character expresses a highly analytical and detached perspective on human nature through their dialogue about love. Hidari describes love as a hazardous belief that needs to be surpassed through his detachment from core human feelings.

Through the manga panels, Hidari describes the evolutionary pursuit life forms should undertake while considering human attachments and emotional limitations as obstacles to this development. This viewpoint represents a strictly biological or mechanical understanding instead of one that appreciates human relationships and feelings. The comment about humans as "poor creatures" who follow their instincts reinforces their alienation from human nature.

Ad

Also read:

Why the absence of an original identity pushed Boruto to break his limits, explored

Love, betrayal, and evolution in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Expand Tweet

Ad

What makes this particularly concerning is Hidari's reference to "love" as something that needs to be understood and overcome. The character's clinical analysis of human emotions suggests a potential future conflict where Hidari might prioritize evolutionary advancement over human relationships and emotional bonds.

This could lead to actions that betray other characters' trust, especially if Hidari determines that emotional attachments are obstacles to achieving a higher form of evolution. The visual storytelling in these panels is equally telling. The artwork emphasizes Hidari's isolated position, often showing the character in single panels, separated from others.

Ad

Also read:

Matsuri could hold the key to every secret in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

The use of dark tones and sharp contrasts in these scenes creates a sense of foreboding that reinforces the ominous nature of Hidari's philosophy. These artistic choices underscore the character's emotional and philosophical isolation from the rest of the cast.

Hidari's possible justification for betrayal in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hidari's mention of "intelligent genes" and their effects adds another layer to this potential betrayal setup. The concept promotes the idea that certain people or groups are genetically inferior and thus expendable in the pursuit of perceived evolutionary advancement, according to Hidari. Their perspective becomes especially concerning when we explore how they treat human emotions and relationships with such disregard.

The philosophical concepts presented in chapter 19 demonstrate that Hidari's possible betrayal would stem from more than just changing allegiances. Hidari's betrayal represents the ultimate outcome of a deliberately shaped philosophy that places evolutionary advancement above human relationships. The potential betrayal becomes more complicated and possibly more destructive because it stems from strong beliefs instead of basic opportunism.

Ad

Conclusion

Hidari as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha

A thorough analysis of chapter 19 uncovers an intricate blend of philosophical and character elements that seem to foreshadow Hidari's future betrayal. A combination of their evolutionary outlook and disregard for human emotional bonds provides an intriguing groundwork for forthcoming plot developments.

Ad

The narrative progression of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex introduces significant plot indicators within chapter 19 that might foreshadow a major storyline shift affecting both the story's trajectory and the dynamics between central characters.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback