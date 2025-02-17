Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 second sneak peek hints at Team Shinki's flashback

On Monday, February 17, 2025, the official website of the Naruto franchise released the second preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19. Unlike the previous sneak peek, which showed only the chapter cover, this sneak peek gives fans a glimpse of the manga chapter.

Ad

The previous manga chapter saw Kawaki strike a deal with Amado. He was willing to implant an Akebi clone with his karma only after eliminating all Otsutsuki threats. Elsewhere, Ryu and Matsuri realized that the Shinobi were trying to deceive them. Hence, they launched their attack.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 second sneak peek hints at Shinki and Araya's feelings for Yodo

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Monday, February 17, 2025, the official website of the Naruto franchise unveiled the second preview for the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19. The manga is set to be out on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Shueisha's V Jump April special issue.

The manga's previous chapter saw Sarada and Mitsuki successfully lure Ryu away from Matsuri to Yodo and Araya's location. Unfortunately, Ryu detected Yodo's bloodlust using his Iron Sand, making him wary of the Shinobi.

Ad

Yodo as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

As the Shinobi were posing as if they were looking for Boruto, Sarada suggested that Ryu use his Thorn Soul Bulb to lure their target. Ryu believed it was a good idea and complied. Just as the Human God Tree brought out his Thorn Soul Bulb, Yodo could no longer maintain her composure and tried to grab it. Unfortunately, this gave away the Shinobi's cover.

Ad

Ryu had spread his Iron Sand to cover the Shinobi. He was not only able to use this to hold them all still but also to control them at his will. That's when Araya brought out his Loadstone Sandsealing Blade to counter Ryu's abilities.

Shinki, Araya, and Yodo as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 (Image via Shueisha)

This moment suggested that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 would feature a fight between the Shinobi and Ryu. As evident from the preview, this fight is also set to include a flashback of Team Shinki.

Ad

As seen in the second sneak peek for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19, the manga is set to feature a flashback of Shinki and Araya talking about Yodo. Araya asked Shinki to give Yodo some attention, suggesting he reciprocate her feelings. In response, Shinki expressed that Araya was no different than himself as all he ever did was talk about Yodo.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback