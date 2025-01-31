Boruto fans in splits as Ryu breaks the fourth wall in Two Blue Vortex chapter 18

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has a lot of surprises for readers, but very few as laugh-inducing or fan-discussing as Ryu’s fourth wall break in chapter 18. This unexpected antic not only revitalized the series but also highlighted Ryu's unique charm, raising him as one of the better characters in the cast.

The intertextual joke proved popular with fans, who took to social media to share its hilarity, with Ryu’s meta-awareness hailed as genius levels of humor. While the debates raged over how important it was, one point was seemingly clear: Ryu’s fourth-wall-breaking abilities have put him firmly in the fan-favorite category.

Exploring how Ryu broke the fourth wall in the latest Boruto chapter 18

Ryu, who was added in the Two Blue Vortex time skip, has slowly built a fanbase with his charm and different take on tense situations. But it was chapter 18 that changed the game when it came to his popularity, due to a short yet profound scene where he seemingly broke the fourth wall.

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18, after seemingly setting a trap for Sarada, Mitsuki, Yodo, and Araya, Ryu uttered the words "Now let's see if they bite." While this line could simply be him thinking aloud, one can also interpret it as him saying this to the readers.

Though the specific line itself wasn’t directly meta, Ryu’s disposition and delivery suggested the character knew he was in a manga. The moment reflects Ikemoto’s openness to experimenting with how one tells a story. Instances of breaking the fourth wall are few and far between within Boruto, or the Naruto franchise as a whole, making this one all the more shocking.

Whether this was an intentional playful jab at the audience or just an eccentric personality quirk, Ryu's moment of realization adds a degree of humor and unpredictability to his character and the role he plays in the series.

Fan reactions to Ryu breaking the fourth wall

Some fans speculated on the broader implications of Ryu’s meta-awareness. The question remains whether it signaled a shift in tone for Two Blue Vortex or was simply a one-off comedic moment. Regardless of its intent, the scene has made Ryu a fan favorite and opened up exciting possibilities for the series to experiment with humor and unconventional storytelling techniques.

"I like this short 4th wall panel Ikemoto did. Ryu has grown on me a bit," said one fan on X.

"The fact that Ryuu breaks the fourth wall here is really funny; he's in complete control of the situation. I already prefer him to dumbdari and Matsuri," wrote another.

"LMFAOOO is Ryu a 4th wall breaker??" tweeted one fan.

"Lmao ikemoto making his characters break the 4th wall now," stated another reader.

Conclusion

Ryu’s fourth-wall-breaking moment in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 has cemented his place as a standout character in the series. By injecting humor and self-awareness into an otherwise intense storyline, Ryu has brought a fresh perspective that fans seem to be eagerly embracing.

Whether this marks a new direction for Boruto or remains a unique moment is uncertain, but one thing is clear: Ryu has left an indelible mark on the fandom, proving that even in a world of ninjas and epic battles, a little humor goes a long way.

