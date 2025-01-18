Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 sneak peek raises concern for Konohamaru

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 first sneak peek was released on January 14, 2025. The panel hinted at the progression of talks between Matsuri and Konohaaru while also hinting that the former might not be able to hold her feelings back anymore. However, the last part of the preview raised concerns for Konohamaru, who might fall for Matsuri due to her innocence.

Throughout the preview, Konohamaru didn't make eye contact with Matsuri, possibly to avoid being allured by her innocence. However, at the end of the preview panel, Konohamaru finally made eye contact with the Shinju, who wanted to call the Hidden Leaf shinobi with an honorific that signified a 'close' relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion and potential spoilers from chapter 18.

Konohamaru's future in danger, as hinted by Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 sneak peek

Blue Two Vortex chapter 18 first sneak peek focused on Konohamaru and Matsuri, who went on their own way after Ryu accompanied Sarada and Mitsuki. The Hidden Leaf Shinobi were framing the Shinju according to the Hokage's plans, as this was their only way to get the antagonists cornered.

While searching for Boruto in the barren lands of the Hidden Sand Village, Konohamaru and Matsuri stopped somewhere. While they were sitting, Matsuri claimed how her nervousness was vanishing the more time she spent with Konohamaru.

Moreover, the more she talked with the Hidden Leaf shinobi, the more she felt relaxed. However, Konohamaru's reply to her claims was pretty lukewarm as he kept his eyes away from the Shinju and said that it was pretty normal that Matsuri felt at ease the more she spent time with Konohamaru.

Konohamaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 sneak peek then saw Matsuri claim that spending time with the Hidden Leaf shinobi made the Shinju realize her true self. While Konohamaru expressed feelings of 'relief' for Matsuri's joy, he was nervous about making eye contact.

However, the last part of the preview saw Konohamaru making eye contact with Matsuri as the latter asked the former if he didn't mind the honorific 'chan' used with his name. The reason Konohamaru avoided making contact with Matsuri could be that the Shinju's appearance reminded him of Moegi (the chakra source of the Shinju).

So, as he made eye contact with Matsuri in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 sneak peek, he might now be in control of Matsuri. This might see him going against the Hidden Leaf Village, or Matsuri might even consume him (her goal since birth).

Final thoughts

Konohamaru and Moegi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The honorific 'chan' is mostly used for infants to young ladies, depending on the content. However, older women could also use the context to refer to young men they are close to.

As Moegi was older than Konohamaru, this might be the way she referred to her colleague. So, Matsuri might be reaching a stage where she mimics the actions of her chakra source, which could be a sign of something alarming.

