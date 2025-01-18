Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 new sneak peek showcases Ryu's Iron Sand

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 revealed a new sneak peek on January 18, 2025. As the first sneak peel focused on Konohamaru and Matsuri, the new one focused on the other party that was traveling with Ryu. The sneak peek showcased Ryu using his Iron Sand Release before Sarada and Mitsuki. However, he wasn't attacking them with his Iron Sand Release.

As reported by numerous fans who translated the sneak peek, Ryu used his jutsu technique to scan his area, looking for the protagonist. Moreover, while Ryu was using his jutsu technique, the panels also showcased the reactions from Sarada and Mitsuki who might have noticed that Ryu's Iron Sand was the same as Shinki, with whom they fought against during the Chunin Exams.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 and has the author's opinion.

Trending

Ryu's new powers showcased in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 sneak peek

The second sneak peek of chapter 18 (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Team 7 of the Hidden Leaf Village infiltrated the Hidden Sand Village. Moreover, they soon crossed paths with two Shinju (Matsuri and Ryu) who were looking at a toad. So, Konohamaru advised his team to act friendly with the Shinju according to the orders of the Hokage, Shikamaru.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 second sneak peek showcased a conversation between Ryu, Sarada, and Mitsuki. While these three were traveling through the Hidden Sand Village, Iron Sand started emerging from the Shinju's body.

So, Sarada asked him about it and Ryu stated that it was 'his' Iron Sand Release. Ryu also commented that it was a 'sensory-type' of jutsu technique. Ryu proceeded to search his surroundings, claiming to look for the whereabouts of Boruto (as the Team 7 shinobi were faking their friendship with Ryu to find Boruto).

Boruto and Sarada vs Shinki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 new sneak peek also showcased the reactions from Sarada and Mitsuki who looked at Ryu's Iron Sand Release with mixed emotions. This might be because they witnessed the same technique at the start of Boruto Naruto Next Generations, during the Chunin Exams. During these exams, Shinki faced off against the entire Team 7.

In the semi-final of the Chunin Exams, Shinki faced Mitsuki, and in the finals, faced Sarada and Boruto. Therefore, all of them witnessed his Iron Sand first person and this might be the reason why Sarada and Mitsuki had mixed reactions after witnessing Shinki's jutsu technique in someone else.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

The sneak peek also raised concerns for the protagonist who might still be wandering near the Hidden Sand Village. Moreover, due to the recent birth of Ryu, the protagonist might also not be aware of Shinki's powers and might be up for a surprise, if the Iron Sand Release finds him.

Both of these sneak peeks shifted the narrative against the protagonists in the next chapter (as the previous chapter turned the tides towards them). So, look forward to the release of the next chapter.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback