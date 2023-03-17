Is Milly Thompson in Trigun Stampede? Explained

In addition to being a remake of the 1998 anime, Trigun Stampede is a modernized version of the original Trigun manga. However, after the show's initial few episodes, many viewers realized that one crucial character from the narrative is missing.

The first season is almost over, but fan-favorite character Milly Thompson from the original manga and anime is nowhere to be found. As a result, it is only logical to question Milly's lack of screen time and ponder about which character serves her role in the story.

Who is Milly Stampede, and what was supposed to be her role in Trigun Stampede?

A character from the original manga and anime adaptation, Milly is Meryl's associate from the Bernardelli Insurance Corporation. She has a tall, broad-shouldered silhouette that is striking and unforgettable, especially when she is next to the petite Meryl. Despite a tendency to cry easily, she is a hard worker and doesn't mind getting into a fight.

Milly, who is younger than the rest of the actors and comes from a big, happy family, provides unflinching optimism and unwavering selflessness to the otherwise desolate dystopia. She is capable and strong, yet she also has a pure heart. Moreover, she is easily recognizable to old anime lovers who had expected to see her swinging into action in Trigun Stampede but were met with disappointment instead.

Milly appears in Trigun Stampede, albeit in a different form

Milly's iconic nature meant that fans of both the original anime and Trigun Stampede were expecting to see her in the new reboot. Some fans were even expecting her first appearance to be a big reveal before the first episode premiered. However, that wasn't the case. Milly did not appear, but Meryl's new partner, Roberto de Niro, took up her role in the story.

He complements Meryl's drive and tenacity and is the ideal partner for the weathered, experienced reporter who has grown sick of the world. He is the ideal person to serve as Meryl's mentor because of his extensive experience. Moreover, even though he resides outside of No Man's Land, Roberto has a plethora of insider knowledge about it thanks to his time spent at the news agency.

Reserved but keenly perceptive, Roberto is never hesitant to call out people's faults, although he seems to greatly respect Vash. Despite having a different personality than Milly, Roberto soon grew to be a favorite of the fans of Trigun Stampede. However, in this bleak world, that only sets off alarm bells ringing for his fate.

Elendira the Crimsonnail attacks Roberto while Vash and Wolfwood are trying to protect him and Meryl from the Gung Ho Guns, and one of her attacks embeds a spike in Roberto's abdomen. Although he manages to get away from her, after entering the elevator, he realizes his injury is fatal. He then tells Meryl she has what it takes to survive on her own before appearing to die from his wounds.

Trigun Stampede is set to conclude with 12 episodes in its first season. Fans hoping to catch the current storyline can watch the upcoming episode on March 18, 2023.

