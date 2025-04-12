JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime officially confirmed with trailer and more at JoJoDay event

Saturday, April 12, 2025 saw the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime series officially announced for production at the franchise’s JoJoDay event in Shibuya, Tokyo. The anime was announced for production alongside the reveal of an announcement trailer, key visual, and character visual for the series.

Unfortunately, no cast or staff was announced for the Steel Ball Run anime here, including for protagonists Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli who appeared in the character visual. Fans can expect more information on the next anime in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise to be shared in the coming months as production continues.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime has yet to confirm David Production’s return to the franchise

The teaser trailer for the Steel Ball Run anime began by briefly showcasing the major story parts of the franchise and their protagonist’s. Part 6 antagonist Enrico Pucci’s reset of the world via his Made In Heaven Stand’s abilities, with a date of 1890 then appearing after. Text then describes the logistics of the titular event, which will see participants compete in a 6,000 kilometer horse race across the United States of America to win 50 millions dollars.

The teaser trailer then ends on a shot of the titular race, with protagonists Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli in the foreground and others in the background. The teaser trailer then ends by revealing the official title logo for the anime series, which is themed around main protagonist Johnny Joestar’s colors. The key visual is essentially a portrait version of the trailer’s image showcasing the titular race, while the character visual fully shows Johnny and Gyro’s designs.

Notably, however, the Steel Ball Run anime has yet to officially attach any animation studio to it based on currently available information. While this normally would not be noteworthy, it is curious to see that the anime’s longtime animation studio David Production wasn’t immediately attached. More likely than not, this is simply the franchise’s attempt at creating intrigue and giving minimal detail, and David Production is expected to return as of this article’s writing.

The confirmation of the anime’s production is itself notable for how controversial the idea of such an adaptation was in the fanbase. Many assumed the franchise’s seventh story part wouldn’t be adapted given its plot revolving around a horserace and the animation difficulties that would pose. While currently available promotional material doesn’t tip off how the anime will overcome this challenge, future promotional materials should highlight this.

The franchise serves as the television anime adaptation of manga creator Hirohiko Araki’s original series of the same name. The manga began serialization in January 1987 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, where it ran until 2004. The manga then switched to the Ultra Jump magazine in 2005, where it is still ongoing today with its ninth and final story part, The JoJoLands.

