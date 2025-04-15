Who is Gyro Zeppeli in Steel Ball Run? Explained

The Steel Ball Run anime was recently confirmed, and many newcomers have the question, "Who is Gyro Zeppeli?" because he is an integral part of the seventh JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. A pivotal character, it is almost impossible to understand this story without his role and what he brings to the table while forming a strong friendship with Johnny Joestar.

Gyro Zeppeli is the second protagonist of Steel Ball Run. He is a former executioner from the Kingdom of Naples who goes to the race to save the life of an innocent kid. He meets Johnny Joestar during the competition and forms a friendship. Gyro uses his mastery of Spin to deal with opponents throughout the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Gyro's role in Steel Ball Run's story

Zeppeli as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Gyro Zeppeli hails from the Kingdom of Naples, is part of a family of executioners, and was meant to inherit the role. During his youth, he began to develop his Spin abilities by accident and started using them for his personal gains, although that would eventually come back to haunt him.

One day, Gyro was tasked with executing an innocent boy named Marco, who was accused of working for a criminal lord. The former refused to do so. To give amnesty to the boy, he needed to provide prestige for the Kingdom of Naples. Hence, he decided to participate in the Steel Ball Run competition in the United States, starting his journey in the story.

During the run, he forms an alliance that later becomes a friendship with Johnny Joestar. They have to face different challenges in the competition, including Diego Brando and President Funny Valentine. Furthermore, as they progress through the story, both characters unlock different abilities regarding their Stands, and Gyro has a last stand before losing his life in the manga.

Gyro's powers and abilities, explained

The character as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Another reason to remember Gyro Zeppeli is that he has one of the most unique abilities in Steel Ball Run and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the Spin. Gyro uses it through steel balls and manages to make them turn, causing a ripple effect that can cause severe damage, to the point that he has such mastery that they can return to him.

Furthermore, as the series progresses, Gyro unlocks his own Stand, Ball Breaker, when he achieves the Golden Spin. This new power allows him to unleash and see the sheer energy of the Spin. After possessing the Corpse's Right Eye, he gains Scan, another ability for the steel ball, where he can analyze his opponents' weaknesses and enhance his qualities. This makes him a much more capable fighter.

Final thoughts

It is understandable that many people wonder who Gyro Zeppeli is when considering that the Steel Ball Run anime has just been announced. Furthermore, he is widely regarded as one of the finest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure characters and is bound to become quite popular when the adaptation comes out.

