Steel Ball Run anime trailer teases a controversial JoJo's Bizarre Adventure theory as true

The Steel Ball Run anime trailer has surprised the community, but there was also the possibility of confirming a long-running JoJo's Bizarre Adventure theory in the fandom. After noticing how the years seemed to return to the beginning in the trailer, some people on social media thought this meant that the seventh part is the consequence of Enrico Pucci's Made in Heaven in the sixth part, Stone Ocean.

During the events of that part, Pucci managed to manipulate time with his Stand and, throughout the years, some people thought that the following parts were the result of said manipulation. In that regard, the Steel Ball Run anime could be hinting at confirming that theory, although there are some factors that people need to take into account.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Steel Ball Run anime trailer could have confirmed the Enrico Pucci theory in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

As mentioned earlier, during the events of the sixth part, Stone Ocean, Enrico Pucci managed to manipulate time with his Stand, Made in Heaven, and created a new universe, although he was eventually defeated by Emporio.

This resulted in an alternate reality where the likes of Jolyne Cujoh (now Irene) and her friends managed to live happy lives, although the Steel Ball Run anime trailer has revived some old theories.

It has been long theorized by the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure community that the universe of the three most recent parts, including Steel Ball Run, is the one shaped by the actions of Enrico Pucci. This was reinforced with the recent trailer, since it shows the years progressing with each part and then turning back when introducing the new part, since it takes place in the United States in 1890.

However, it is worth pointing out that author Hirohiko Araki initially thought that he reached his creative limit with the series with Stone Ocean, and Steel Ball Run started without the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure part in the name when running in Weekly Shonen Jump.

When the mangaka made the transition to Ultra Jump in 2005, that part was added, and Stands began to appear in the story, thus confirming that Araki didn't initially plan for this series to be connected.

More details about this and the Steel Ball Run anime

The first visual of the Steel Ball Run anime (Image via Shueisha)

It is worth pointing out that perhaps the Steel Ball Run anime only made this trailer to celebrate the legacy of the story until that point, since Jolyne Cujoh's last stand against Pucci represented the end of an era in both formats for the franchise.

Therefore, there is an argument to be made that there isn't much to this beyond that, especially considering that someone like Johnny Joestar doesn't look at all like Jonathan Joestar, who is supposed to be his equivalent, while Jolyne and Irene are similar.

Moreover, while not confirmed, Hirohiko Araki likely chose to end the first JoJo's Bizarre Adventure universe in this manner to give his characters from that era a happy ending. That is emphasized by the last scene of Emporio meeting Irene, representing they have the chance to keep on living with optimism, which fits with Araki's statements that the series celebrates humanity.

Final thoughts

The Steel Ball Run anime trailer didn't confirm this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure theory, but it proves once again how present it is in the minds of the fans. However, the actions of Pucci's Made in Heaven marked a major divide between what came before and after.

