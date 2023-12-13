Why JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are waiting for Steel Ball Run anime, explored

With JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean coming to an end last year, fans of the series have been looking forward to any possible announcements regarding the adaptation of the seventh arc of the series, titled Steel Ball Run.

However, there have been no official confirmations as of now regarding a possible Steel Ball Run anime. Despite that, fans are hopeful that David Production will pick up the series, as the 7th part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is widely considered to be the best-written part of the series. The story takes place in a parallel universe due to the events of Stone Ocean.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the ending of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Steel Ball Run. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is worth the hype

After Enrico Pucci erased the original timeline from existence, it resulted in the formation of a series of parallel universes due to the acceleration of time. Fortunately, Emporio was able to defeat Pucci in the end, which led to him landing in a timeline where the events of Stone Ocean never happened. Therefore, the final episode of the season marked the end of the original timeline fans knew and loved, and they bid goodbye to all the beloved characters of the series.

Following the game-changing events of Stone Ocean, Steel Ball Run picks up the story in a parallel universe. The narrative focuses on a time period even before the events of the first part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

It follows the story of Johnny Joestar, a former horse racing prodigy turned paraplegic, and Gyro Zepelli, a skilled and enigmatic Italian jockey. Both characters take part in the Steel Ball Run, which is a cross-country horse race spanning from San Diego to New York City. The grand prize for the said race is $50 million.

Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zepelli as seen in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run(image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha)

With an interesting premise, the series promised a fresh start with a cast of intriguing characters and over-the-top fights that fans are used to witnessing. However, there was one major change in the seventh part of the series. It shifted from shonen to seinen genre, which allowed for much longer chapters and more brutal fights that elevated the story into one of the best parts of the series.

The relationship between Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zepelli is one of the highlights of this part, as the readers get to witness the character growth of the former, going from a distant and perplexed person to a man worthy of the Joestar name.

As Johnny and Gyro navigate through the challenges of the race, they encounter several formidable opponents, each with their own unique Stands. Along the way, the duo also faces the President of the United States, Funny Valentine who possesses an exceptionally powerful Stand that threatens their chances of surviving the race.

Hirohiko Araki's storytelling in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run has received worldwide praise from fans due to the story's complexity, dynamic action sequences, and intricate character development. It showcases Araki's commendable creativity, as he blended elements of the Wild West and his trademark storytelling to create a gripping narrative that deserves all the praise it gets.

Furthermore, Steel Ball Run certainly featured some of Araki's best art styles, which made for a visually striking experience for readers. Additionally, the exploration of themes such as friendship, redemption, and the pursuit of one's dreams resonated with fans all over the world.

Final Thoughts

