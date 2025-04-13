JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are demanding Netflix release the Steel Ball Run anime weekly (& it seems necessary)

On April 12, 2025, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime was officially announced through a promotional video without any specifics about its release date. However, the announcement was enough for the anime community to rejoice over one of the most anticipated anime series in the past decade. Interestingly, this celebration came with a request regarding the anime's release.

As stated by the internet, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure's latest anime needs to be released weekly instead of in batches like the Stone Ocean anime. The reason was that the fandom wanted to anticipate the next release and build room for the non-manga fans to speculate on the future and be surprised by what the next installments might hold.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the author's opinion.

Why Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime deserves a weekly release?

The Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime was only announced without any additional information about its staff members, voice casting, animation studio, and every other thing. However, according to some unofficial sources, Netflix, one of the biggest media streaming platforms, might be in the race to grab the anime's distribution rights.

This was a reminder for the fandom regarding the previous release of the franchise's Stone Ocean anime, distributed by Netflix, where episodes were released in batches instead of one episode per week. This robbed the anime of its glory because the batch release negated online discussions about each episode, and the anime-only watchers couldn't get their heads around the anime.

So, to avoid a similar condition with the best Jojo's Bizarre Advenuture anime that has been anticipated for more than a decade, the fandom has already started requesting Netflix to keep the 'weekly' release as their top priority. This might be a great chance for the anime-only fans to get rid of their queries before the release of the next episode.

Moreover, this might also create room for discussion about the episode, which is one of the greatest things about watching a piece of media. Lastly, an increased anticipation for the next episode's release could also ensure great sales and, in the end, fans who would be as satisfied with the anime as they were with the manga.

Reactions from the fandom

The fans made their voices heard and requested Netflix for a weekly release of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime, even though the streaming service is yet to pick up the series. However, traumatized by the streaming service's release of the Stone Ocean anime, some were against Netflix's picking up the distribution of this anime.

Moreover, these fans wanted other streaming services like Adult Swim or Crunchyroll to handle the distribution (as these streaming services opt to release episodes weekly). On the other hand, one fandom kept itself away from such worries and speculated on the release of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime.

"F*ck off with that 3 month break bullshit. They literally killed the hype doing that. DROP IT WEEKLY, simple," a fan said.

"Still hoping that it‘s not gonna air on netflix," another fan said.

"Pls let it air on adult swim/Crunchyroll," another one claimed.

"I can't explain how fucking happy I am about this!!!! I hope it comes this year or early next year," another one said.

Final thoughts

It is really interesting to see how the fandom has now shifted for an awaited release. A few years back, fans continuously complained about how hard it was to wait for a week for an episode's release. So, the anime community might be changing, and this might be a positive to bring more people into this community.

