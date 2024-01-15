One Piece manga finally returns to weekly releases with chapter 1104

Monday, January 15, 2024, marked the official start of the release week for the upcoming 1104th chapter of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga series. While spoilers unfortunately were not made available at the start of the release week, fans did get an exciting piece of information regarding the upcoming issue via X user and series leaker @pewpiece.

As per @pewpiece's latest post, in which they cite fellow reputable One Piece leaker @ScotchInformer for the information, there will be no break for the series after chapter 1104. This is incredibly exciting news for fans, as it suggests that the series has finally returned to regular weekly releases following the end-of-year holiday breaks in recent weeks.

While One Piece will undoubtedly take a break week sometime in the next few weeks, fans are specifically excited that the irregular release schedule for the series has come to an end, at least for the time being. Likewise, with no major Japanese holidays coming up in the next few months, the opening weeks of the 2024 calendar year should see Oda’s series being regularly published.

One Piece leaker's confirmation of series' return to regular releases is the best news fans could get to start 2024

While full spoilers for chapter 1104 aren't available at the time of this article's writing, @pewpiece and @ScotchInformer’s information is nevertheless as reliable as it otherwise would be. Likewise, it's typical for leakers to address major questions (such as break weeks) early on in the spoiler process, even before any actual story information is released.

The arrival of this news also seemingly confirms that fans could see the spoiler process begin within about 24 hours from the time of @pewpiece's initial post.

The excitement around this news stems from where the manga is currently, as it is seemingly approaching the climax of its Egghead arc. The arc originally began in Summer 2022 in the manga and recently began in the television anime adaptation of the series produced by Toei Animation.

The franchise also released its live-action adaptation of the original One Piece manga in 2023, which was produced by and made available to stream on Netflix. While the trailers and various pre-release material were met with negative reactions, the series performed incredibly well and received praise upon its release.

A second season was announced just a few weeks after the release of the first, but no additional information has been shared about the same as of this writing.

One Piece chapter 1104 is scheduled to release on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am JST.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live–action news as 2024 progresses.