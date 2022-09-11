JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: 10 absurd name changes in Netflix's Stone Ocean anime

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been popular ever since Hirohiko Araki began writing the first part of the series in 1987. Over time, the Shonen series has been recognized as one of the most versatile and entertaining of its generation. The mangaka is a creative genius and likes to incorporate quirky and witty Easter eggs throughout his work.

Hirohiko Araki introduces several Stand-users, but naming them is a hassle. Thus, he comes up with witty names which often refer to easily recognizable personalities and places. However, his creativity can sometimes meddle with regulations on copyright around the world, making localization of Stand names quite common in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

Hence, this article lists 10 such absurd name changes in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone ocean.

Cry Cry Dolls and 9 other absurd name changes in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

1) Goo Goo Dolls to Cry Cry Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls is certainly not the most powerful Stand Jolyene has ever had to face, but it sure looks creepier than the others. Named after the famous American rock band, Goo Goo Dolls is a relatively small and agile Stand with sharp claws and teeth.

It can adjust its size to pass through tight spaces and hide in unpredictable places. The English localization of Eyes of Heaven changed its name to Cry Cry Dolls to avoid legal trouble.

2) Weather Report to Weather Forecast

Araki has named a lot of Stands after bands, and Weather Report is clearly one of them. The American jazz-fusion band is the inspiration for the name, and the Stand design does justice to its reputation.

The name Weather Report is localized to Weather Forecast in All-Star Battle and Eyes of Heaven, two popular games based on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Surrounded by foggy and dense clouds with vibrant red eyes, lies a muscular depiction of this incredibly powerful Stand which can manipulate wind and control the weather.

3) Manhattan Transfer to Downtown Transfer

Manhattan Transfer is one of the more unique types of Stands in the Stone Ocean. However, it's the perfect Stand to complement Johngalli A.'s outstanding sniping abilities. It can redirect bullets and follow air currents near it.

Named after the famous American vocal group, the name was quickly changed to Downtown Transfer for Netflix subtitles to avoid legal trouble once again.

4) Kiss to Smack

The localization of this Stand name is hilarious to fans for the total change in meaning, while others still hold some resemblance to the original names. Ermes Costello's Stand is named Kiss after the famous American hard rock band KISS, while some believe it's a reference to the song Kiss by Prince.

Although her Stand doesn't have a lot of flashy abilities, she can use stickers that duplicate objects instantly. This mere ability saved her life countless times throughout the events of Stone Ocean.

5) Highway to Hell to Freeway Thru Hell

AC/DC's world-famous song is the inspiration for this Stand name. One could deem this Stand useless, but Araki always finds ways to make use of the lowliest of Stands. This Stand works in tune with the host's self-harm once it latches on to its opponent.

The damage-sharing ability of Highway to Hell works well in the hands of hosts who have tendencies towards self-harm. Ermes had to work her way out of this Stand's grasp when Thunder McQueen tried to kill himself multiple times. The name has been localized for the recent games of the franchise.

6) Whitesnake to Pale Snake

The British glam metal band and their self-titled album are the inspiration for Enrico Pucci's immensely powerful Stand. Fans believe that this is one of the best designs of a Stand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and for good measure.

Being the Stand of the main antagonist in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has several perks. It has multiple overpowered abilities, including stealing a person's Stand and their memories using special Discs and dissolving objects, and people using acid.

7) Marilyn Manson to Mary Lynn Manson

Marilyn Manson, Miraschon's Stand (Image via David Productions)

Hirohiko Araki and Marilyn Manson are known for their flamboyant sense of fashion, so naming a Stand after him would have been expected. Hence, Miraschon's Stand was named after the famous American industrial metal singer. However, it was changed to Mary Lynn Manson for the Netflix subtitles in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

When used correctly, it has incredible powers which cannot be bested without resolve and intelligence. Its Debt Collection ability is deadly, and the only way to cancel this Stand's ability is to force the user to cancel it.

8) Limp Bizkits to Flaccid Pancake

Limp Bizkits aka Flaccid Pancake(Image via David Productions)

Named after the famous American rap rock group, the localization for this name cracks up every JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fan. Flaccid Pancake is a witty and hilarious name change, among other Stand names which have been changed to avoid copyrights.

Limp Bizkits can reincarnate corpses into invisible wraiths which have enhanced strength and the ability to scale on walls. One of the toughest challenges Jolyne and her gang ever had to face was Sports Maxx and his Stand, Limp Bizkits.

9) Planet Waves to Earth Wind Fire

Bob Dylan's famous album Planet Waves is the inspiration for Viviano Westwood's Stand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. However, the Weekly Shonen Jump prepublication has changed it to Earth Wind Fire.

The name is apt for the Stand's abilities, which include drawing meteorites from space to collide with opponents. Due to air friction, the meteorites also heat up to a whopping 3000°C which can disintegrate any opponents if fought in the open.

10) Made in Heaven to Maiden Heaven

Made in Heaven is one of the most complex Stands to completely understand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. While the original name for the Stand was Stairway to Heaven, it was later changed in the tankobon release.

It is a reference to Freddy Mercury and the Queen album Made in Heaven and Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven. The power of Time Acceleration and Universal Reset seems God-like, and Enrico Pucci achieved it with DIO's guidance in the past.

Final Thoughts

As much as fans hate localization of names, it's inevitable and would make it impossible for people outside Japan to read Hirohiko Araki's magnum opus, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

However, some localizations change the name to irrelevant but comical titles like Flaccid Pancake or Smack, which doesn't sit well with hardcore fans of the series. They find it insulting to find translators altering Araki's work and believe that irrelevant localizations are responsible for portraying characters incorrectly.

