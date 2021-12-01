What happens to Johngalli A in Stone Ocean

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean was released today and fans are ecstatic. The entire JoJo community has been waiting for Part 6 to be animated and that day is finally here. Jolyne Cujoh is in the Green Dolphin Street Prison, as she was framed for a crime she didn’t even commit.

This article will talk about Johngalli A, a side character who was involved in the framing of Jolyne.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Who is Johngalli A in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean?

While Johngalli A might not be the main antagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, he is a foe who is directly responsible for framing the protagonist of the show, Jolyne Cujoh. He also happens to be one of Dio's last servants and a blind assassin who is tasked with ending the Joestar bloodline.

He is a loyal supporter and follower of Dio Brando, the first main antagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. He hated the Joestars for robbing him of the opportunity to meet Dio in person, and therefore shares his plans with none other than Enrico Pucci.

His stand, Manhattan Transfer, is named after a jazz group from the 1960s. He is an ex-soldier who is serving a seven year sentence. His stand abilities include detecting subtle movements in the air, providing wind readings and bullet redirection. While the stand might not have any inherent combat abilities of its own, it compliments Johngalli’s sniping skills making it an effective stand in Stone Ocean.

Johngalli ordered his thugs to place a random hitchhiker so that Romeo would run him over. Following that, he bribed a corrupt lawyer to frame Jolyne, making her a convict in the Green Dolphin Street Prison.

In Stone Ocean, Johngalli disguised himself as a prison guard in an attempt to kill the JoJo fan-favourite Kujo Jotaro and Jolyne Kujo. He, along with Enrico Pucci, attack Jotaro and Jolyne, but they barely escape. Jolyne deflects the bullets fired by Johngalli and goes on to disarm the blind assassin. After failing to kill the Joestars, Pucci asks his stand Whitesnake to take him to the men's ward.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean antagonist, Enrico Pucci, kills Johngalli and makes it look like he committed suicide.

Edited by Danyal Arabi