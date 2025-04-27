Roll Over and Die anime announced for production

On April 25, 2025, the Roll Over and Die anime adaptation was announced through the official X of the Kikuya bookstore chain. More information about the Roll Over and Die anime series, including its release window/date, voice casting, staff members, and animation studio, is yet to be released.
The Roll Over and Die anime is based on a light novel series written by kiki and illustrated by kinta. The light novel series began serialization on July 30, 2018, and has so far compiled 4 volumes in publication (English and Japanese). Additionally, the light novel series has received a manga adaptation.
Roll Over and Die anime adaptation announced
The Kikuya bookstore's official X released the image of the seventh volume of the light novel's manga adaptation, which is set to be released on April 28, 2025. Along with the image, a pamphlet was shared, stating that the light novel series will be receiving an anime adaptation in the upcoming days.
The Roll Over and Die anime adaptation was announced through an illustration of Flum Apricot, the series' female protagonist. The pamphlet didn't unveil any additional information about the Roll Over and Die anime, which is expected to be released in the upcoming months.
The light novel series has so far released 4 volumes, all of which are available as e-books and physical volumes in English. The series is the magnum opus of its authors: kiki and kinta. The light novel publication house, Seven Seas Entertainment, has also published famous works like 365 Days to the Wedding, Made in Abyss, and Tokyo Revengers.
The light novel's manga adaptation, illustrated by Sunao Minakata, has 7 volumes in publication, 6 of which are available in English translation. The manga's illustrator is also famous for some of his other works, including Akuma no Riddle, which received an anime adaptation by studio Diomedia.
Roll Over and Die synopsis
The series is an action-fantasy tale that follows Flum Apricot. Despite having zero talent in battle, Flum is still included in the Hero's Party and enjoys doing quests. However, one day, the sage of Flum's party sells her in the slave market because she is useless to the party without any talent.
After getting sold to a degenerate, Flum is tossed in the middle of deadly beasts as her master enjoys witnessing her in distress. At this moment, Flum risks it all and grabs a cursed weapon, awakening powers that she never even imagined. After taking care of the beasts, Flum sets out to take revenge against her former party.
