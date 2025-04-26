Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime reveals July 2025 release window

Saturday, April 26, 2025, saw the staff for the television Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime series officially confirms its release window of July 2025. This news was confirmed via the release of the anime’s main promotional video, which revealed additional staff and cast, the aforementioned release information, and the opening theme song info.
The opening theme song for the Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime series was also previewed in the aforementioned promotional video. Alongside this information, a new key visual for the series was also revealed. The new promotional video is streaming on the official Kadokawa anime YouTube channel, as well as the anime’s official website and X (formerly Twitter) account.
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime casts voice of Chainsaw Man’s Power and others
The newly announced cast members for the Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime series include Kengo Kawanishi as Taro Nezu, Fairouz Ai as Azuha Hoshino, Misaki Watada as Fu-chan, Yasuyuki Kase as Soya Mimasaka, and Hajime Iijima as Coach. Their most notable roles are, respectively, as March Comes In Like a Lion’s Rei Kiriyama, Chainsaw Man’s Power, Uma Musume’s Meisho Doto, Oshi no Ko’s Taishi Gotanda, and Shin Ikkitousen’s Gakushu.
A visual highlighting each new cast member's character was also shared. They join previously announced starring cast members Junichi Suwabe as Keiichiro Nagumo, Kana Hanazawa as Mashiro, Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Yu Asunaro, Aya Hirano as Hana Kazamaki, Tomokazu Sugita as Nipple-Tasting Man, Cross Chest Hair Man, and Man Who Likes Ropes, and Chado Horii as Cerberus. The anime’s opening theme song will be “Suffer” by Taiiku Okazaki.
Rion Kujo is directing the Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime at LIDEN FILMS, with Rintaro Ikeda overseeing the series scripts. Isoroku Koga is both the character designer and chief animation director, with Yasunori Ebina as the sound director. Hiromune Kurahashi from Otonarium is in charge of sound effects, with Tomoki Kikuya composing the music at Kadokawa. One Peace Books is releasing the manga’s first volume in English this month, and describes it:
“Behold, a great detective who thrills the world solving impossible cases in no time! His name? Keiichiro Nagumo. …But all of that was over a decade ago. Now he's just your typical middle-aged dude. Nagumo is behind the times to the point that he doesn't even know what a smartphone is. But out of the blue, he is confronted by a high school girl named Mashiro who shows up wanting to be his assistant. Witness the miracles a gender-gap detective duo can make!”
The series will serve as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Masakuni Igarashi’s original series of the same name. It began serialization in ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Maoh seinen magazine in April 2016, where it is still ongoing today. The manga has been compiled into 15 Japanese volumes, with the first releasing in English on April 28, 2025.
