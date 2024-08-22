Thursday, August 22, 2024 saw the Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara anime officially announced for a 2025 release window alongside several promotional materials. That includes a special promotional video, as well as a teaser visual for the series, and the announcement of the main cast for the anime production.

Moreover, the author of the original manga which the Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara anime will adapt also drew a commemorative illustration to celebrate the anime’s announcement.

The anime’s director was also announced, but the animation studio and additional staff have yet to be revealed as of this article’s writing.

Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara anime confirms 2025 release window, starring cast, and director

As mentioned above, the Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara anime production announcement also confirmed a few key aspects of the production itself.

That includes the starring cast, with Junichi Suwabe playing Keiichiro Nagumo. Keiichiro is an old detective who runs his own agency and used to be a famous high school detective. However, his work has decreased due to his inability to keep up with the changing times.

Starring alongside Suwabe is Kana Hanazawa as Mashiro, an energetic high school girl who aims to one day become a detective. Likewise, she decides to become Keiichiro’s assistant.

It’s emphasized that she has amazing storage techniques and a well-trained body also. While the full staff and animation studio for the series weren’t revealed, this initial batch of news did confirm that Rion Kujo will direct the anime series.

The story centers on Nagumo, who was known for being able to solve cases instantly during the height of his fame as a high school detective. However, over 10 years later, he’s simply an old dog who can’t learn new tricks, unable to keep up with modern and changing times which results in him getting less work.

That changes when Mashiro appears, starting their daily life together, which will see both of them become brand new people in the process.

The Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara anime will adapt author and illustrator Masakuni Igarashi’s original seinen manga series of the same name.

Igarashi’s manga began serialization in ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Maoh magazine in April 2016, where it's still ongoing. The manga’s chapters have been compiled into 14 volumes, with a 15th coming in August 2024. None of the 14 published volumes have been translated into English yet.

It’s worth noting that Suwabe and Hanazawa are reprising their roles from vomics for the original manga series, which could give an inside look at the next characters to be announced. If reprisals continue, this could be Chado Horii as Cerberus and Kengo Kawanishi as Taro Nezu. However, this is fully speculative as of now.

