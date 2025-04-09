The Beginning After the End episode 2: Arthur makes a sacrifice as Alice's secret is revealed

The Beginning After the End episode 2, titled The King, Under Attack, was released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The episode revolved around Arthur's journey to Xyrus with his parents and the Twinhorns members. Since Arthur was progressing well in his training, Reynolds thought he needed a proper master to train further.

However, Arthur and the rest of the party encountered a group of bandits on the way to Xyrus. During the battle against the bandits, Reynolds revealed a massive secret about Alice to Arthur. Eventually, Arthur made a massive sacrifice to save his mother's life. The Beginning After the End episode 2 added more depth to the narrative and showed new scenes featuring King Grey.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Beginning After the End episode 2.

The Beginning After the End episode 2: Arthur's journey to Xyrus begins

King Grey in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 2 commences with a scene from Arthur's past life as King Grey, where the Royal Council judges an emissary guilty of trying to harm the King's life. As per the law, the man should be executed. Yet, the Council shows mercy and wishes to send him and his family to their homeland, where they will await sentencing.

However, the emissary begs King Grey to spare his wife and children, since he's the only one at fault. The man mentions that returning home would be worse than death. However, he's ready to accept it as long as his family is spared. However, the man's words do not reach Grey's ears, as he brutally executes the man's wife and son in front of his eyes.

Grey's action surprises the Royal Council, who think the King has shown the highest form of mercy. With tears in his eyes, the emissary coldly stares at King Grey before thanking him. Following the brutal opening scene, the narrative for The Beginning After the End episode 2 shifts to Grey's new life as Arthur in Sapin.

The emissary, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Arthur has grown slightly as he can now wield a wooden blade. His father, Reynolds Leywin, teaches him the art of swordsmanship. Arthur surprises him by imbuing his wooden sword with Mana - a feat that a four-year-old child cannot accomplish unless they are a prodigy.

Seeing Arthur's progress, Reynolds feels that he needs a proper teacher. However, Alice doesn't want to part ways with her son since he's only four. At this moment, Arthur proposes that they both come along with him. Reynolds and Alice call Arthur a brilliant boy for suggesting the idea.

Following that, the narrative for The Beginning After the End episode 2 shifts to the day Arthur embarks on a new adventure with his parents. Interestingly, the members from Twinhorns - the party that Reynolds and Alice once belonged to - accompany them on the trip.

Adam, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Adam Krensch, Angela Rose, Durden Walker, and Helen Shard introduce themselves to Arthur, except Jamine Flamesworth, who only stares at the boy. After the mini introductions, the party embarks on the trip in carriages driven by monstrous beasts. Alice asks Arthur if he's excited about his first big trip.

In a monologue, Arthur Leywin mentions how the transportation method is rather primitive compared to the high-tech methods used in the civilization he lived in as King Grey. Yet, he doesn't detest the new experience. According to The Beginning After the End episode 2, Arthur's party is headed for a city called Xyrus.

The Beginning After the End episode 2: The party encounters a new challenge amid the journey

Arthur and his family (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Since it's a long trip, the party decides to rest for a while. However, every moment has its challenges. As soon as Adam and others rest, several wild beasts surround them. The Beginning After the End episode 2 shows Adam and others from the Twinhorns party eliminating the monsters. Arthur analyzes the battle from afar and realizes that Adam, Helen, and Jasmine are Augmenters, while Angela and Durden are Conjurers.

Seeing them fight so efficiently against the wild beasts, Arthur feels he must become like them soon. At any rate, the monster hunt proves fruitful for the party as they secure food for the night. The sun sets and the night sky envelopes the green meadows, where the party prepares dinner. Alice notices an injury on her husband, Reynolds's arm, so she wants to heal him.

However, Helen and others tell her to wait for a moment. After examining the surroundings, they tell Alice that it's fine for her to use her powers. According to The Beginning After the End episode 2, Alice belongs to a special type of mage called an Emitter, who has healing powers.

Arthur and Alice in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Since Emitters are rare and valuable, their skills make them susceptible to danger. That's one of the reasons why Reynolds and Alice were living in the country, so they could remain anonymous. After dinner, Adam Kresch suggests that he and Arthur should have a sparring contest.

Arthur wonders whether he has forgotten about the fact that he's only four years old. Adam gives him a wooden sword to start the match. The red-haired warrior imbues his sword with mana and charges at Arthur, who evades his attack. Interestingly, the boy uses two types of magic on himself to increase his strength and agility.

However, it's still not enough to defeat Adam because his four-year-old body doesn't permit him to follow his mind. As a result, he falls short of attaining victory. Yet, Arthur gets praise from Adam, who wonders what kind of extraneous training Reynolds has put the boy through. Meanwhile, Arthur's move impresses Jasmine, who finally talks to him.

Arthur and Jasmine (Image via Studio A-Cat)

She wants the boy to teach her the move. The Beginning After the End episode 2 then continues Arthur and the party's trip and shows still moments from their journey. While at that, Arthur continues his training, and teaches Jasmine his movement. As a sign of gratitude, the girl gifts him a dagger. Arthur realizes that Jasmine has taken a liking to him.

Then one day, during their journey to Xyrus, Arthur and others are attacked by bandits. Reynolds and the Twinhorns members try their best to fend off the bandits' attacks, but their numbers prove too much for them. As such, Reynolds suggests that Arthur should take his mother and run away somewhere.

However, Arthur doesn't want to leave his father behind. At this moment in The Beginning After the End episode 2, Reynolds reveals that Alice is pregnant. Arthur finally understands that he must protect his mother. Reynolds assures the boy that he will find them soon.

Arthur's sacrifice in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Arthur Leywin runs as fast as he can with his mother to reach a safe zone. However, a suspicious bandit unleashes wind magic at Arthur's direction. To protect his mother, Arthur pushes her in front and blocks the spell head-on. Yet, as a result, he falls from the cliff. That said, he manages to take down the bandit with him. While falling down, Arthur finally understands the emotions the emissary and his family must have felt.

He wonders whether it's his karma. Yet, he quickly recalls Alice's condition and becomes emotional that he won't live to see his younger brother. However, he mysteriously survives the fall. The post-credit scene in The Beginning After the End episode 2 shows Arthur Leywin encountering a dragon-like beast, which greets him with a good morning.

Conclusion

Arthur confronts a mysterious figure in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 2 introduced more characters and explored Arthur Lewyin's growth. At the same time, the episode revealed interesting facts about Arthur's mother, Alice, who happened to carry a second child. However, the episode's cliffhanger ending may raise questions regarding the monstrous entity's identity and how it knows Arthur's name.

