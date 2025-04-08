The Shiunji Family Children episode 1: Arata's life changes forever as the secret of the Shiunji Family is revealed

The Shiunji Family Children episode 1, titled What If...?, was released on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The episode introduced the seven Shiunji family siblings, who are renowned for their beauty, grace, and intellect. The first episode primarily explored every sibling's unique personality, and revealed the shocking truth behind their relationship.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 also probed Arata Shiunji's character, who exhibited his caring and responsible side as the eldest brother among the siblings. Additionally, the episode explored Arata's dynamics with his sisters and younger brother, Shion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Shiunji Family Children episode 1.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 1: Arata and his siblings are introduced

Arata Shiunji in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 begins with the narrator describing the seven siblings of the Shiunji Family as unrivaled in terms of beauty, grace, and intelligence. Rumors have it that they live in a luxurious apartment owned by a businessman who made a massive fortune in a single generation. Many maids are hired to satisfy the seven siblings inhabiting the mansion.

Following the opening sequence, the narrative for The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 shifts the focus to Arata Shiunji - the eldest brother among the siblings - asking his younger brother Shion whether he knows how to get a girlfriend. Shion doesn't show any interest in replying to Arata's question. As such, Arata asks him how he managed to ask out his girlfriend.

Shion says that he only went with the flow. Moreover, he cannot comprehend why Arata is so anxious about his feelings since he can propose to any girl as the Shiunji family's heir. Shion then recalls Arata having feelings for someone, and asks him about it.

Arata's sisters mock him in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Arata denies having feelings for that girl, since all he said was that he found her cute. At the same time, Arata clarifies that he's not waiting for a soulmate. Rather, he's finding it hard to believe that "destiny" isn't even real. At this moment in The Shiunji Family Children, Arata's five sisters arrive at the scene. They all make fun of Arata, highlighting his fascination with women.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 showcases a wholesome bond between the brothers and sisters, as they interact with each other and indulge in mundane talks. Ouka Shiunji, the pink-haired girl, doesn't hesitate to lure her pet dog "Berserk" to go after Arata, when Shion lies to her that he was talking vulgar things about her.

After their casual talk, Ouka and Banri (the eldest sister) ask Shion and Arata whether they are free on Saturday to celebrate Kotono's (the youngest sister) birthday party. Apparently, their father has arranged a family dinner to discuss something important.

Shion and Arata in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Yet, before that, The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 reveals some interesting facts about the five sisters through Shion as the narrator. According to the episode, the 18-year-old Banri Shiunji is the eldest sister, who is a 1st year student in a prestigious university. She's an aspiring nurse and is incredibly renowned for her kind and amiable personality.

The second sister, Seiha, is 17 years old and a third-year high school student. Seiha is described as the president of her school's science club. Moreover, she ranks number one in school. She's a talented woman, who has a calm and collected personality. Shion's description of his sisters continues with Ouka, the third sister.

According to The Shiunji Family Children episode 1, Ouka is a 16-year-old second-year high school student with a great academic record. She's also the ace of the athletics and swimming clubs. The fourth sister is Minami, who's popular for being athletic. In fact, she's a prodigious child who has won the Middle School Championship three times consecutively.

Banri, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

In fact, she has also been scouted several times by professionals who want her to participate in the Olympics in the future. Thanks to her tomboyish appearance, she's also a heartthrob among the girls in her school.

The fifth sister among the Shiunji siblings is Kotono. According to The Shiunji Family Children episode 1, Kotono is 14 years old and is a third-year middle school student.

She has a rather shy and peaceful personality, which is why she has a huge fan following. Shion wonders whether Arata is attracted to any of them. However, Arata soon corrects him by saying that they are his sisters.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 1: The family secret is revealed

Arata and Ouka in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The narrative for The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 shifts the focus to Arata, who checks the profile of the girl she likes. He wants to send her a friend request but doesn't dare to do so. At this moment, Ouka enters his room and asks him if he could show him his notes. Ouka soon finds out that Arata likes one of her acquaintances.

Eventually, the night of Kotono's birthday party arrives, where Arata and his siblings learn a shocking fact from their father, Kaname. According to The Shiunji Family Children episode 1, Arata and his siblings aren't blood-related; they are all adopted. The only exceptions are Shion and Minami, who are twins. Apparently, Kaname's wife, Chihiro, wanted to break the news to everyone on Kotono's 15th birthday.

Kaname breaks the truth to everyone (Image via Doga Kobo)

Undoubtedly, the revelation shocks everyone. After the dinner, they stay silent for a while, except Minami, who doesn't react as much as the others. Ouka feels the timing of the revelation could have been different. However, Seiha argues that it was perhaps the best time for them to know. She also uses logic to establish her point.

During their conversation, the siblings ask Banri whether she remembers anything from the past. Since she's the eldest among them all, Ouka and others want to know whether she can recollect anything. While Banri recalls something, she doesn't say it outright. At any rate, she thinks the truth won't change anything, especially since they have lived together as siblings for 15 years.

Kotono, as seen in The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Following that, the narrative for The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 shows Arata Shiunji entering the washroom, unaware of the fact that Kotono is already there taking a bath. Kotono implores Arata to stay back and scrub her back like he used to. Arata obeys his youngest sister's wish.

Meanwhile, Ouka and Shion are seen talking to each other about the truth dropped by their father. Ouka doesn't know what she would do if they begin to act slightly distant because of the truth. However, Shion reiterates Banri's words and says he will always be her brother.

At the same time, he fully believes in Arata, who will likely treat them the same way. Yet, he doesn't completely brush off the idea of the possibility of the siblings marrying each other someday in the future. The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 ends with Kotono hugging Arata tightly from behind.

Conclusion

The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 has nicely set up the narrative, with the main characters' introduction and the twist to their familial relationship. The fact that they aren't truly siblings opens up the possibility of romance. Undoubtedly, Doga Kobo has done a decent job of portraying the essence of Reiji Miyajima's manga series.

