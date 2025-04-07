Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1: Mariabelle's obsession with Hinata begins a reverse Isekai story

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1, titled The Girl I Met in Another World, was released on Sunday, April 6, 2025. The episode saw Hinata Sunohara, the series' protagonist, return to his original world after defeating the Demon Lord with his party members in another world. However, one of his party members, Mariabelle, didn't want to let him go.

Eventually, she created a magic portal and followed the boy to his home. What's more, she made bold advances toward the boy, as she desperately wanted to live with him. Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 set up Mariabelle and Hinata's unique chemistry, with some risque shots here and there.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1.

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1: Mariabelle travels to Earth to live with Hinata

Hinata Sunohara in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 begins with Hinata Sunohara and his party members - Mariabelle the dark elf, Cecile the priestess, and Mei the demi-human - charging at the Demon Lord. Hinata channels his powers into his sword to deliver a decisive blow at the Demon Lord to extinguish his life. After eliminating the evil force, a mysterious light illuminates Hinata, signalling his return to his original world.

Mariabelle, who dearly adores the boy, doesn't want to let him go. She recalls their promise to get married after defeating the Demon Lord. However, Hinata doesn't know how to respond. Mariabelle then wonders whether the boy hates her. Hinata's monologue in Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 then reveals how he met the dark elf after arriving in another world. Since then, Mariabelle has been obsessed with him.

Mariabelle and Hinata in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Meanwhile, the light on Hinata illuminates brightly. He bids everyone farewell before leaving the fantasy world. Undoubtedly, Hinata's departure leaves Mariabelle looking glum. On the other hand, Cecile and Mei don't react as much as the dark elf because they knew about the predicament before.

The narrative for Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 then focuses on Hinata Sunohara returning to his original world after staying a month in the fantasy realm. According to the episode, Hinata lives alone in his apartment, even though he has a family picture on his desk. He resumes his peaceful life by going to school.

Sakura Mochida in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

At this moment, the episode briefly introduces Hinata's classmate, Sakura Mochida, who has a massive crush on the boy. She was about to suggest they walk home together, but is interrupted by her friend. The episode then shows Hinata returning home after school.

Yet, as soon as he steps into his room, he finds a purple magic circle on the ceiling. Hinata is surprised to see Mariabelle descending from the magic portal. Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 then showcases Hinata's reunion with Mariabelle, who hugs him tightly. The dark elf assures the boy that she won't ever leave his side.

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1: Mariabelle's stay at Hinata's house

Mariabelle, as seen in Hinata's house (Image via Studio Elias)

Mariabelle's bold advances overwhelm Hinata, who wonders how the dark elf could create such a strong portal so soon. Normally, it takes a long time for the supreme mages to prepare such magic portals. Nevertheless, he's glad that Mariabelle has come. At the same time, he senses an intense aura emitting from the dark elf, which is born from her obsession with the boy.

At this moment, Mariabelle feels light-headed. She feels she has spent too much stamina creating the Magic Portal. Thus, Hinata prepares a delicious meal for her. After eating dinner, Mariabelle desires to have a hot bath. However, she wants Hinata to be with her. Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 then shows Hinata Sunohara scrubbing the dark elf's back.

Mariabelle takes a bath (Image via Studio Elias)

While doing that, he compliments Mariabelle's "dark and shiny" hair and compares it to the bright moon in the night sky. Interestingly, the episode reveals how a dark elf's black hair and tanned skin are perceived as an ill omen in the other world. However, Hinata refuses to believe that.

Mariabelle is on cloud nine after hearing Hinata's compliments. Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 then shows the dark elf's bold gestures toward the boy, which eventually faint him. After regaining consciousness, he finds himself lying on Mariabelle's lap. The dark elf caresses the boy's hair and compares it to the sun. She recalls how Hinata compared her hair to the night sky.

Hinata, as seen lying on Mariabelle's lap (Image via Studio Elias)

Mariabelle then reminds him that the Moon cannot shine without the Sun. That's why she intends to be with Hinata forever. Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 ends on a heart-warming note, with Mariabelle promising to stay by Hinata's side no matter what happens.

Conclusion

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 was an interesting start to the series from the Spring 2025 anime line-up. The episode introduced fans to the main cast and showcased Mariabelle and Hinata's unique bond.

The episode makes it clear that the dark elf has a special place reserved in her heart for Hinata, and it's primarily because of how the boy treats her. In a world which labels the dark elves an "ill omen," Hinata compares her to the moon. It's no wonder she reciprocates those feelings, even though in a bold manner.

