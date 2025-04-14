How did King Grey die in The Beginning After the End? Explained

The Beginning After the End has received mixed reviews from the fandom due to the questionable choice of animation studio. Interestingly, the anime's source material is far beyond 'mediocre' as it combines all the good aspects of reincarnation and one of these is the reincarnation of King Grey. However, what leads to the death of King Grey, which causes his reincarnation as Arthur Leywin?

Ad

King Grey is killed by Agrona Vritra, the main antagonist of the series, even though the protagonist thinks he is poisoned. Since his birth, King Grey has been unique in the fact that his soul can wield the power of 'Fate.'

So, Agrona forcibly extracts King Grey's soul, leading to his death, and reincarnates him inside a little boy's body, creating a perfect vessel that can wield the 'Fate' powers. Later on, Agrona uses his memory manipulation powers to get Arthur (King Grey's reincarnation) against his own enemies.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the webcomic and novel series.

The Beginning After The End: Explaining the mystery behind King Grey's death

King Grey during his childhood days (Image via Studio A-Cat)

King Grey is the strongest king in the previous realm of The Beginning After The End. Born as an orphan, King Grey is just a normal kid who has no physical features that could make him special. However, one unique feature of King Grey is his soul, which is compatible with the power called 'Fate.'

Ad

To reach compatibility with this kind of power, one has to understand all three kinds of Aether, i.e., Spatium, Aevum, and Vivum. However, King Grey's soul doesn't understand these types but has three minds, which help him be compatible with the power 'Fate.'

King Grey as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

King Grey himself represents the Spatium type, his second mind (Sylvie) represents Aevum, and the third mind (Regis) represents Vivum. Compatibility with 'Fate' is so unique that King Grey is the only one who can understand this power. However, the one aware of King Grey's unique soul structure is Agrona Vritra.

Ad

Agrona Vritra is the ruler of Alacrya, one of the world's three continents, and the leader of the Vritra clan. Moreover, he is Slyvia's husband, whom Arthur met at the bottom of the valley in The Beginning After The End, episode 2.

Sylvia, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Agrona has had beef with Kezess Indrath, the ruler of the Indrath clan, whom he considers his arch-nemesis. However, Agrona lacks a trump card that can help him defeat Kezess. So, he plans to transfer King Grey's soul to a new body alongside his other minds to achieve the 'Fate' power.

Ad

So, Agrona plans this event when King Grey is alone. The Beginning After The End's antagonist uses a forbidden spell to transfer King Grey's soul into an infant named Arthur Leywin. Later on, Agrona uses his mind manipulation powers to get Arthur against his own enemies, thus fulfilling his powers.

Final thoughts

The Beginning After The End anime might reach a point where the mystery behind King Grey's death will be revealed, as this unveiling takes place in a lot of volumes after the first one.

Ad

This might give The Beginning After The End fans hope that the anime adaptation could change after season 1. Moreover, season 1 might also give the other animation studios an idea about the series' hype, and they could opt to take over the anime in the future.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More