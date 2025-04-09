The Beginning After the End episode 2 review: The plot sets itself apart through deliberate narrative choices

The Beginning After the End episode 2 premiered on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Also known as Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru?, this second episode continues Arthur’s journey in a new world. It follows his early steps into mastering magic as his family starts to relocate to a new city.

On the way, however, an unexpected attack causes Arthur to get separated from them. The experiences trigger a wave of unfamiliar emotions and deeper realizations for the young protagonist.

While the premiere drew strong comparisons to another popular isekai title and felt somewhat imitative, episode 2 breaks away from that impression. With a more distinctive narrative and direction, the series begins carving out its own identity.

This review takes a closer look at how episode 2 steps out from the shadow of its underwhelming debut and whether it sets the stage for something truly worth watching.

The Beginning After the End episode 2: A brief synopsis and narrative criticism

Arthur encounters the black creature in The Beginning After the End episode 2 (Image via Studio A-CAT)

The Beginning After the End episode 2, titled The King, Under Attack, opens with a flashback to Arthur’s past life as Grey, recalling a moment when he executed the family of a man who tried to assassinate him. Returning to the present timeline, Arthur is seen training with his father, who soon realizes that Arthur needs proper guidance and a skilled tutor.

This leads the family to set on a journey to the city of Xyrus, accompanied by his parents' former adventuring group, the Twinhorns. However, their journey takes a dangerous turn when they’re ambushed by a group of bandits. Outnumbered, the Twinhorns struggle to hold their ground.

Following his father’s instructions, Arthur flees with his pregnant mother, who also wields a rare magical attribute, to protect her. In the process of shielding her from an attack, Arthur sacrifices himself, falling off a cliff and becoming separated from his family.

The episode ends with a cliffhanger, as Arthur regains consciousness only to be greeted by a massive, black monster who greets him with, "Good morning, Arthur."

The Beginning After the End episode 2 proves to be a far more engaging and compelling follow-up, distancing the series from its premiere’s heavy resemblance to Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. Although parallels remain, such as the theme of a protagonist being separated from family, the execution here is notably different.

Whereas Mushoku Tensei’s Rudeus trained extensively before being separated, Arthur is torn away from his family before his formal training even begins and at a much younger age.

The pacing is solid, with notable emotional elements and strong character development for Arthur, who begins to experience unfamiliar emotions and realizations.

Arthur and his mother as they try to escape (Image via Studio A-CAT)

While both Arthur and Rudeus undergo significant personal growth, their journeys are distinct, shaped by different circumstances and lessons. Arthur’s growing attachment to his new family offers a touching contrast to his previous life, adding emotional depth to his growth.

Overall, The Beginning After the End episode 2 delivers an entertaining and noteworthy entry that begins to carve out its own identity within the isekai genre, showing signs of promising potential going forward.

The Beginning After the End episode 2: An overall production criticism

Produced by Studio A-Cat, The Beginning After the End episode 2 offers an engaging viewing experience. Under the skilled direction of Keitaro Motonaga and a well-written script by Takamitsu Kono, the episode presents a well-paced narrative that propels Arthur’s journey forward much earlier in the story than expected.

Arthur and his parents in episode 2 (Image via Studio A-CAT)

While the animation quality is fine, it doesn't particularly stand out or deliver anything visually groundbreaking. That said, the action sequences are well-executed and serve as some of the visual highlights of the episode. The use of CGI is noticeable in certain moments, most notably during the final scene featuring the black monster.

The voice acting continues to impress, with each cast member delivering impactful performances that effectively breathe life into their characters. Complementing all of this is Keiji Inai’s music score, which adds a strong atmospheric layer, tying the visuals and storytelling into a cohesive and immersive experience.

Final thoughts

Compared to the lackluster debut, The Beginning After the End episode 2 delivers a far more engaging and impactful installment.

As the series begins to break free from the shadow of Mushoku Tensei, it's carving out a more distinct narrative path, offering promise and making it a Spring 2025 isekai worth keeping an eye on.

