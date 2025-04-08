To Be Hero X is a massive wake-up call to Japan's Anime industry (and the premiere proves it)

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, To Be Hero X made a stunning debut, kicking off the season with a jaw-dropping premiere that combined 2D and 3D animation in a way never seen before. Paired with an engaging and unpredictable plot, the series immediately set itself apart.

Though it draws from the classic superhero trope, it quickly becomes clear that this is no ordinary superhero anime. With new narrative twists on a familiar genre and a visually striking, innovative animation style, To Be Hero X delivers an experience that’s both intriguing and refreshing.

In contrast, most modern-day Japanese anime often stick to a familiar formula—whether in storytelling techniques or animation styles. Much of the industry appears to rely on a proven template for success, leading to the repetition of tried-and-true patterns that, over time, can feel increasingly predictable.

Chinese Donghua To Be Hero X premiere highlights the need for the Japanese anime industry to step up

As a creation of Li Haoling, who was behind acclaimed works like Link Click, Heaven Official’s Blessing, and the earlier To Be Hero series, To Be Hero X was highly anticipated long before its premiere. True to the hype, its premiere lives up to the expectations, delivering a captivating introduction that meets, if not exceeds, what fans had hoped for.

The To Be Hero X premiere introduces a complex hero society unlike anything seen in anime before, where heroes aren’t born with power but are instead created from people’s belief and faith.

This foundation alone sets it apart, but what makes the narrative even more compelling is the layered societal structure that surrounds these heroes, with agencies that regulate, brand, and control them. While this aspect may draw some comparisons to The Boys, To Be Hero X brings a distinctly original take to the table, especially within the anime space.

One of the many styles of 2D used in To Be Hero X (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

To Be Hero X episode 1 also delivers with shocking twists and an engaging storyline that keeps viewers on edge throughout. One of its most striking features is its innovative animation style, a revolutionary blend of 2D and 3D that pushes visual storytelling to new heights.

The show doesn't limit itself to a single type of 2D either; instead, it mixes several different 2D styles, weaving them seamlessly with fluid 3D visuals to create an experience that is both cohesive and mesmerizing.

Chinese animation, or Donghua, has been consistently raising the bar in recent years. Link Click, for example, brought a fresh approach to the time travel trope, all delivered with stunning animation and thoughtful direction. To Be Hero X continues that trend while also expanding the boundaries of what Donghua can achieve visually and narratively.

Nice in To Be Hero X premiere (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Even upcoming series like Lord of the Mysteries are already impressing with their teaser visuals and production quality, heightening anticipation and highlighting the growing belief that Chinese animation is carving out an impressive space of its own in the global anime scene.

The inclusion of sakuga sequences and high-budget animation, paired with unique, original narratives, is exactly what sets recent Donghuas apart from much of today’s Japanese anime, which often relies on traditional, time-worn methods, both in terms of animation and storytelling.

Expand Tweet

Across genres, whether Shonen, Seinen, or especially romance, Japan’s anime industry has become increasingly saturated, often recycling similar tropes, visual styles, and narrative techniques. While the quantity of anime being produced is impressive, the quality in terms of variety and innovation is slowly becoming stagnant.

The industry frequently falls into a cycle of playing it safe, leaning on familiar formulas instead of embracing fresh creative risks. Of course, there are Japanese anime that stand out for their storytelling. Solo Leveling is a recent hit, though it’s originally adapted from a South Korean manhwa.

Sakamoto Days also offers a slightly refreshing premise, but it doesn’t necessarily break new ground. Even standout titles like Chainsaw Man, Oshi no Ko, and Dandadan (with the latter being the most visually experimental among them) tend to follow familiar animation methods and production frameworks.

It’s true that many of these anime feature stunning visuals, but they still fall short of delivering something truly revolutionary in terms of artistic or narrative presentation.

A 2D panel from To Be Hero X (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

That’s where To Be Hero X comes in. With its refreshing premise, narrative, and seamless integration of multiple 2D styles with 3D animation, it presents a unique viewing experience that feels fresh, bold, and boundary-pushing.

The premiere of To Be Hero X should serve as a wake-up call to Japan’s anime industry to move beyond safe bets and start embracing more innovative, out-of-the-box storytelling and animation techniques, much like what was achieved with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

With the global anime community more open than ever to diversity in style and story, now is the moment to break the mold and introduce truly never-before-seen ideas to the medium.

Final thoughts

With many modern-day Japanese anime relying on the same old storytelling patterns and animation techniques, the Chinese anime industry is beginning to steal the spotlight, and To Be Hero X might just be the turning point that signals the beginning of that shift.

Its innovative and seamless fusion of animation techniques sets a new benchmark for what anime can be, potentially ushering in a new era for the medium. While Japanese anime still boasts stunning visuals and captivating stories, if the industry doesn’t evolve and adopt more revolutionary approaches, it risks falling behind.

As anime’s global appeal continues to grow and more countries begin producing their own standout content, the French studio produced Arcane being a prime example, Japan's traditional methods may soon feel outdated or repetitive.

To remain at the forefront, the Japanese anime industry needs to embrace bold, innovative ideas and break away from its well-worn formulas.

