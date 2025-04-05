Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1: Himari and Yuu’s connection is shaken up by Rion's arrival

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 premiered on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. JST. Adapted from the Japanese light novel series written by Nana Nanana and illustrated by Parum, Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) kicks off with the beginning of Yuu Natsume and Himari Inuzuka’s friendship.

Drawn to Yuu’s passion for his craft, Himari offers to support his dream, sparking a special bond that she comes to treasure deeply. For two years, their friendship remains steady, until the unexpected arrival of Rion suddenly puts their dynamic to the test.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 begins by introducing the start of Himari and Yuu’s friendship

Yuu first sees Himari in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 (Image via TROYCA)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1, titled "Anemone Flaccida and Queen of the Night," opens with Yuu attempting to sell his handmade preserved flower accessories at their school’s cultural festival. However, he struggles with sales, selling only five out of his target of 100.

Returning to the science clubroom, where their store is based, Yuu is greeted by an excited Himari, who questions his absence and asks why he’s so determined to sell 100 accessories.

While being approached by a cheerful and unfamiliar girl surprises Yuu, his confusion quickly turns into surprise when he learns that she sold 27 accessories on her own during his absence. Yuu shares the reason behind his goal.

Yuu and Himari's first meeting (Image via TROYCA)

He dreams of opening his own flower accessory store, but his parents disapprove. They’ve agreed to support his dream only if he can prove its viability by selling 100 items. Although Himari initially laughs, she offers her help to reach his goal.

The rom-com then jumps forward two years. Himari has continued supporting Yuu, now selling his creations through an online store called "You." Their friendship has remained.

A flashback gives a deeper look into Himari’s motivation. She reveals that she’s drawn to the spark in Yuu’s eyes when he’s working on his craft. Wanting to keep that light just for herself, she proposes they chase the same destiny as best friends, proposing they open a store and build it together.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 sees Rion’s entrance

Himari in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 (Image via TROYCA)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1, the story returns to the present with Himari and Yuu sharing a casual meal. During their light-hearted banter, Himari teases Yuu by reminding him of her promise that if he hasn’t opened his own store by the time he turns 30, she’ll take responsibility and marry him.

This playful remark has even led her older brother, Hibari, to start seeing Yuu as a future brother-in-law.

Despite everything, Himari remains confident that their friendship will endure without shifting into romance. She believes that her desire to support Yuu’s dreams runs deeper than romantic feelings, and their bond won’t change — even if Yuu eventually starts dating someone.

Rion is introduced (Image via TROYCA)

Meanwhile, Yuu encounters a pretty, dark-haired girl in the school lobby. He notices her bracelet, which he instantly recognizes as one of his own, which he sold at the middle school cultural festival. When the bracelet suddenly snaps and the girl appears disheartened, Yuu offers to fix it, but her sharp glare makes him awkwardly flee.

Later, Yuu’s friend Shinji Makishima reintroduces the girl, calling her Rin-chan, his childhood friend, bringing her to him to fix the bracelet. Himari, though, recognizes her as her elementary school friend. During recess, Yuu and Himari discuss her. Her name is revealed to be Rion Enomoto.

Himari explains that Rion’s older sister, who was Hibari’s classmate, helped promote and sell Yuu’s accessories back in middle school and is likely the one who gifted Rion the bracelet.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 ends with Rion unraveling that Yuu is the creator of the accessories that Himari sells

In the closing moments of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1, Yuu repairs Rion’s broken bracelet, leading to a series of lighthearted and humorous exchanges between the trio.

As the school day ends and the three part ways, Rion casually asks Himari if she and Yuu are dating. Himari explains that they’ve simply been best friends since middle school. Internally, though, she reflects on how Yuu is at his brightest when he’s immersed in his craft — something she doubts Rion would understand.

Himari's promise to Yuu (Image via TROYCA)

Himari thinks to herself that she will likely always be by Yuu’s side, believing their friendship will last forever, or at least until he stops making his flower accessories.

However, Rion brings up something unexpected. She talks about being asked out by someone she’s never even met and how her mother said that only truly kind people can create things that move others' hearts. Himari is puzzled by the sudden topic shift — until Rion shows her a photo of Himari wearing a flower bracelet.

Himari and Yuu in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 (Image via TROYCA)

She admits that although she had never met the person who made it, she always felt like that person has always been close by, as their work kept showing up in Himari’s photos. And now, Rion guesses that the store that makes Himari’s accessories must be made by Yuu, which leaves Himari stunned.

Suddenly, Himari begins to question everything she believed. She always thought she was the only one who truly understood Yuu, that their bond as best friends was something uniquely special. But in that moment, she realizes it may have all been her own wishful thinking, ending the premiere on an uncertain note.

