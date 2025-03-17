10 anime characters who are immensely pessimistic

Anime characters tend to portray a broad spectrum of emotions, and some are very pessimistic. These individuals view the world from a negative perspective, assuming the worst. Their outlook can be the result of past trauma, cruel realities, or a natural tendency to dwell on failure. Though their outlooks can be infuriating, they tend to provide depth to a story, making conflicts more interesting.

Some employ pessimism as a defense mechanism, but others genuinely believe nothing can be done. Regardless of their bleak views, they are still interesting, pulling viewers into their miseries.

Disclaimer: The list is not ranked in any particular order and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime/manga. It also reflects the author's opinion solely.

Shinji Ikari, Usopp, and 8 other anime characters who are immensely pessimistic

1) Shinji Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Shinji Ikari (Image via Gainax)

Shinji Ikari has overwhelming self-doubt and fear of rejection. He always doubts himself and thinks that no matter how hard he tries, he will always fail. His refusal to pilot a mecha is due to the feeling that he is incapable and not needed. Even when complimented, he takes it as temporary or not earned.

He considers relationships to be fragile and waits for betrayal or abandonment. Every failure reinforces the notion that he is not able to be happy. Instead of resisting despair, he tends to retreat. This makes him one of the pessimistic anime characters.

2) Usopp (One Piece)

Usopp (Image via Toei Animation)

Usopp is a storyteller who likes to make himself out to be a great hero, but secretly he anticipates the worst in any given situation. He never has confidence in himself and believes in defeat before the battle even starts. His fear of harm leaves him hesitant, and he often thinks escape is the only way out.

Even in the case of limited threats, he envisions disastrous scenarios. In spite of having shown his strength numerous times, he continues to doubt himself. His nature of panicking and overthinking makes him one of the anime characters who are pessimistic.

3) Hanabi Yasuraoka (Scum's Wish)

Hanabi Yasuraoka (Image via Lerche)

Hanabi Yasuraoka thinks that love is impossible and painful. She enters into a fake relationship, knowing that it will never make her happy. Rather than dreaming of true love, she accepts loneliness as inevitable. She repels people who love her, thinking that true attachments are not good for her.

Every effort to seek comfort leads to further disillusionment. She considers herself not worthy of happiness and holds on to empty relationships. Even when she has an opportunity to move on, she is unsure if anything will change. She is one of the anime characters with a bleak worldview.

4) Obito Uchiha (Naruto Shippuden)

Obito Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha used to dream of being a hero, but tragedy destroyed his belief in the world. The loss of Rin, the one he loved, destroyed him, and he viewed life only as suffering. He didn't believe in hope, thinking that only in an illusion could there be peace. Reality to him was harsh, full of endless suffering and betrayal.

He disregarded ideas of justice and friendship as a waste. Even when provided an opportunity to reform, he was unable to have faith in redemption. Obito Uchiha is one of the anime characters who are deeply pessimistic.

5) Johan Liebert (Monster)

Johan Liebert (Image via Madhouse)

Johan Liebert views human beings as inherently evil. He feels that kindness is a delusion and that humans will always destroy or betray one another. His actions reflect this belief, as he uses people to lead them to despair and chaos. His perception of life is that it is meaningless and death is the only real escape.

Irrespective of the prevalence of good, he is convinced that suffering will always prevail. His outlook is so pessimistic that he even attempts to erase his own existence.

6) Reiner Braun (Attack on Titan)

Reiner Braun (Image via WiT)

Reiner Braun is a complex character, a soldier tormented by guilt and personal doubt. He suffers from his conflicted identity, torn between loyalty and remorse. His actions haunt him, and he is left wondering why he exists. He does not see a way out of the cycle of violence and devastation.

Even when offered an opportunity to hope, he anticipates defeat. He thinks that no matter what he does, there will be suffering. His broken mind mirrors his bleak perspective. He continues, not because of hope, but duty. This places him among the pessimistic anime characters.

7) Taizou Hasegawa (Gintama)

Taizou Hasegawa (Image via Sunrise)

Taizou Hasegawa used to be a government official who lost everything and turned into a hopeless drifter. He always anticipates misfortune and expects his life to never get any better. No matter how diligently he tries, something always brings him crashing down.

He tends to talk about his failures, expecting that his efforts will be futile. His failure to have goals is due to repeated letdowns, which lead him to accept a miserable destiny. Even in the odd instances of fortune, he presumes disaster will follow. This makes him one of the pessimistic anime characters.

8) Ryo Sakurai (Kuroko's Basketball)

Ryo Sakurai (Image via Production I.G)

Ryo Sakurai is a nervous and overly worried player. He doubts himself constantly, anticipating failure before even attempting it. His own lack of faith in himself makes him hesitate during the most critical times, fearing he will let his teammates down. He apologizes constantly, assuming that he is a burden.

Even when he plays well, he does not seem to believe in himself. His thinking makes him second-guess everything, causing him unnecessary stress. Regardless of how well he does, he believes he is not good enough, placing him among the anime characters who think negatively.

9) Azumane Asahi (Haikyu!!)

Azumane Asahi (Image via Production I.G)

Azumane Asahi is the ace of his team but is always doubting himself. He views himself as unreliable when his own teammates trust him. Each failure makes him wonder if he is capable enough, and he is afraid of disappointing others.

His previous failures scare him, causing him to hesitate at the moments when he is needed the most. Even when encouraged, he finds it difficult to overcome his doubts about himself. His nervousness and tendency to anticipate failure inhibit him. Regardless of how good he gets, he remains uncertain of his value. This makes him one of the anime characters who is always pessimistic.

10) Masamune Makabe (Masamune-Kun's Revenge)

Masamune Makabe (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Masamune Makabe is obsessed with revenge against the girl who humiliated him. He thinks people judge others based on looks and status. This makes him insecure, and he does not believe in real connections. Even when he is nearing his objective, he believes betrayal is certain.

He always expects that his efforts will be in vain. His distrust keeps him from appreciating kindness for what it is. Regardless of everything he does, he is still sure that happiness is temporary and fragile. Masamune Makabe is among the anime characters who are immensely pessimistic.

Final thoughts

Pessimistic anime characters enrich their narratives by presenting various outlooks on life. Characters like Johan Liebert think the world is hopeless, Obito Uchiha believes reality is unbearable, Shinji Ikari never believes in himself, and Usopp expects the worst from all situations.

These characters represent real-world struggles and therefore are relatable despite their negative outlook. Their pessimism shapes their actions and influences those around them, creating a ripple effect within the story. Whether tragic, cynical, or fearful, their viewpoints add depth to the conflict, showcasing that even despair plays a crucial role in storytelling.

