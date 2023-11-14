Does Reiner Braun die in Attack on Titan finale? Explained

The Attack on Titan finale has left a massive void in fans' hearts after ten years of airing. Days after the finale, its breakdown still continues to take place on various social media platforms and forums.

One of the most common discussions is about the status of some of the important side characters, one of them being Reiner Braun. He is quite popular among fans since he could transform into one of the most intriguing titans in the series, the Armored Titan.

Ever since the Rumbling took place, fans have been wondering about Reiner and whether he is alive in Attack on Titan. Reiner manages to stop the Rumbling along with fellow Warriors and inhabitants of Paradis and later survives as well. He plays an important role in containing the centipede, the source of all living matter, towards the twilight moments of the battle.

Attack on Titan: Taking a look at what Reiner Braun did during the Rumbling

Reiner Braun as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

The plan to take down Eren Yeager in the Attack on Titan series involved aiming for the Founding Titan’s nape and setting off explosives in that area. This would, in turn, release the centipede from the Founding Titan’s body. Reiner found himself combating the War Hammer Titans that were present on Eren’s back.

Despite being the Armored Titan, he was overwhelmed by the War Hammer Titans’ powers. He fought them head-on and attempted to buy some time for Jean, who was attempting to plant the explosives on Eren’s nape.

Just when things seemed bleak for Reiner in the Attack on Titan anime, he was saved by Ymir’s Jaw Titan. Now that both Jean and Reiner Braun had reinforcements, they were able to stand their ground.

Furthermore, Jean managed to set and detonate the explosives on Eren’s nape. The centipede sprung out and tried to reattach itself back to Eren’s head. If not for Reiner’s efforts, the ending to Attack on Titan could have been different. He managed to take down the centipede.

Following this, Armin Arlert transforms into his Colossal Titan. Things started to go south once again when the centipede emitted smoke that managed to turn the Eldians into pure Titans. However, Reiner was joined by Annie and Pieck, who also transformed into their Titan forms to assist him. They managed to hold down the centipede until Eren was later killed by Mikasa Ackerman.

Despite all that happened in the Attack on Titan series, Reiner considered Eren to be a good friend. He recalled the conversation that took place between the two and mourned his death. However, he was relieved to see that the world no longer had the powers of Titans. In addition, he was happy to see his mother, who welcomed him with open arms, rejoicing that his son was no longer the Armored Titan.

After Eren's defeat, Marleyan soldiers surrounded him and nearly killed Reiner since they demanded he prove that he could no longer transform into a Titan. Armin managed to talk to them and diffuse the situation with tact and aplomb. This hinted that his diplomatic skills would come into play.

Three years later, Armin, along with the likes of Reiner, would go on to play the role of peace ambassadors for people remaining in the outside world.

