10 best anime characters like Obito Uchiha from Naruto

Obito Uchiha is one of the most complex and interesting characters in the Naruto series. Starting out as an earnest, optimistic boy who believes wholeheartedly in camaraderie, he experiences intense trauma that transforms him into a cynical villain intent on casting the world into an illusion.

Along the way, Obito displays incredible strength, intelligence, and cunning manipulation skills, making him a formidable antagonist. His emotional depth and multilayered characterization have resonated with many fans over the years.

Fans who enjoy complex, conflicted characters like Obito will also love these 10 other great anime characters who share some of his key traits and appeal.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Reiner Braun, Itachi Uchiha, and 8 anime characters like Obito Uchiha

1. Lelouch Lamperouge from Code Geass

Lelouch Lamperouge (Image via Sunrise)

Lelouch Lamperouge from Code Geass starts as a strategic and disillusioned youth whose experiences with intense trauma fuel his turn towards cynicism and radical actions.

After gaining the power of Geass, which allows him to compel others to follow his commands, Lelouch becomes a skilled strategist and master manipulator in his quest to obliterate the Holy Britannian Empire.

His multilayered nature, with both sympathetic and villainous qualities, echoes that of Obito's. Fans of one character would certainly appreciate the depth and complexity of the other.

2. Itachi Uchiha from Naruto

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Obito's fellow member of the Uchiha clan in Naruto, Itachi shares a similar history of tragedy, transforming him into a nuanced antagonist. Though mainly viewed as a villain early on, Itachi's motivations are later revealed to be surprisingly selfless and loving towards his younger brother, Sasuke, adding emotional impact.

Like Obito Uchiha, Itachi is prodigiously talented as a shinobi from youth, world-weary and disillusioned beneath the surface, and layered in his characterization. Their narratives share the poignant themes examining the sacrifice of innocence and camaraderie for duty and deception.

3. Kurapika from Hunter x Hunter

Kurapika (Image via Madhouse)

Like Obito Uchiha, Kurapika from Hunter x Hunter starts out cheerful and idealistic as part of a close-knit clan. After enduring horrific tragedy with the murder of his people, Kurapika becomes obsessed with avenging his clan no matter the cost.

Much like Obito, the darkness in Kurapika's heart transforms him utterly, making him cunning, ruthless, and scarily intelligent in pursuing his goals. But glimmers of his former lighthearted self still emerge at times. The dual nature makes him extremely appealing as a protagonist.

4. Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Naruto's rival and foil, Sasuke Uchiha mirrors Obito Uchiha in many ways despite the generational gap within the Uchiha clan. Like Obito, Sasuke grows up as a prodigy over whom tragedy strikes, changing his idealism into disillusionment and darkness in his quest for power and revenge.

Both characters struggle with alienation and bitterness that threaten to consume them and cut them off from human bonds. Fans attracted to Obito's emotional turmoil and internal conflicts would surely connect just as strongly with Sasuke's layered arc.

5. Askeladd from Vinland Saga

Askeladd (Image via Wit Studio)

Boasting similar turns from idealism to cynical manipulation, Askeladd from the historical fantasy fiction Vinland Saga shares plenty of appeal with Obito Uchiha fans. Askeladd's surface charm, wit, and intelligence mask intense disillusionment and cunning ruthlessness in using and manipulating people masterfully to achieve his enigmatic goals.

Yet his affection for certain characters still feels genuine despite his duplicity. Like Obito Uchiha, Askeladd's complex mix of sympathetic and villainous traits makes him an utterly magnetic figure.

6. Reiner Braun from Attack on Titan

Reiner Braun (Image via Wit Studio)

As one of the human antagonists in Attack on Titan, Reiner Braun undergoes a similar transformation from an earnest, idealistic youth into a conflicted, tortured villain who nonetheless still shows glimpses of his good nature. Initially presented as a protector who cares for others, revelations show Reiner cunningly infiltrating and deceiving his comrades as a spy.

Like Obito, Reiner does terrible things while grappling with intense guilt, loneliness, and memories of lost innocence. Their shared emotional struggles make both characters extremely empathetic despite their dark actions driving the plot.

7. Johan Liebert from Monster

Johan Liebert (Image via Madhouse)

As the terrifying antagonist in the psychological thriller series Monster, Johan Liebert shares Obito Uchiha's incredible manipulation skills and cunning while concealing surprising emotional complexity.

With an angelic exterior masking utter sociopathy, Johan masterfully pressures and deceives people into destroying themselves and each other.

Yet flashbacks hint at a traumatic past that fuels his nihilistic drive. With the combination of a sympathetic backstory and incredible darkness, Johan echoes Obito's intriguing dual appeal.

8. Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Prince Zuko (Image via Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

Obito Uchiha and Prince Zuko from the fantasy adventure Avatar: The Last Airbender both endure childhood traumas that rob them of innocence and transform them into disillusioned antagonists obsessed with capturing power at any cost.

Yet glimmers of their former idealism shine through, foreshadowing their eventual redemptive arcs. Despite their misdeeds, audiences latch onto their emotional complexity. As layered foils to the heroes, Zuko has plenty to offer Obito Uchiha fans.

9. Meruem from Hunter x Hunter

Meruem (Image via Madhouse)

As the terrifyingly powerful antagonist Meruem in Hunter x Hunter, this chimera ant king echoes the complexity of Obito Uchiha. Though introduced as a ruthlessly evil creature obsessed with domination, Meruem displays more sympathetic human traits after befriending a blind girl.

Much like Obito Uchiha, Meruem's motivations become more multifaceted the more viewers see him. His strict upbringing robbed him of innocence, fueling his callousness.

Yet his latent capacity for empathy emerges through bonds formed out of tragedy. This mix of fearsome villainy harboring glimmers of light mirrors Obito's emotive appeal.

10. Accelerator from A Certain Magical Index

Accelerator (Image via J.C. Staff)

With an intimidating visage concealing inner demons, Accelerator from the fantasy sci-fi series A Certain Magical Index echoes many of Obito Uchiha's most intriguing traits. Once an innocent child, tragedy and experimentation transform Accelerator into a violent villain who believes only in his twisted logic.

Yet beneath the cruelty lies a lonely, damaged soul struggling with a power he cannot fully control. Like Obito Uchiha, Accelerator wrestles with the question of whether redemption lies ahead on his dark path.

This blend of imposing cruelty and shadowing hidden virtues makes Accelerator engaging for reasons similar to Obito.

Conclusion

Whether presented as protagonists, antagonists, or antiheroes, anime characters with the resonant dual nature displayed by Obito Uchiha have captivated viewers for good reason. Their emotional complexity, grounded in tragedy, makes them relatable, while their cunning and power make them eye-catching.

As Obito's enduring popularity proves, characters who balance ruthlessness with empathy and idealism with disillusionment have an irresistible magnetism that strongly connects with audiences on a profoundly personal level across demographics.

With so many fantastic series boasting such figures, their multifaceted legacy promises to endure for generations of anime fans.

Related Links:

10 anime characters like Lelouch Lamperouge from Code Geass

Top 10 beloved anime villains of all time

8 anime characters who are like Kaguya Otsutsuki from Naruto

10 best anime characters like Naruto Uzumaki

10 anime characters like Shikamaru from Naruto