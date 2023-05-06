10 Anime characters who are incredibly picky eaters

Food is not just only about daily sustenance, is one of life's pleasures, and this applies to most anime characters as well. While some characters are known for their love of food, others have peculiar eating habits that make them stand out from the rest.

In this article, we will explore 10 different characters who are incredibly selective with their food, from Naruto's dislike for vegetables to Toriko's refined palate.

These anime characters have their own reasons for being selective with food, and their habits can lead to hilarious and dramatic situations. All the stories that surround their unique tastes, are forged from experiences lived in the past, from the very beginning of their stories.

Naruto Uzumaki, Edward Elric, and 8 more anime characters who have interesting relationships with food

1) Naruto Uzumaki: The beloved ninja from Naruto with a veggie vendetta

As a kid, Naruto hated vegetables but in Konoha Hiden, where his wedding took place, it was stated that he began to eat vegetables around the time he's in a relationship with Hinata.

The main protagonist of the Naruto series, Naruto has a bad reputation when it comes to vegetables. His dislike for them stems from his time at the orphanage, where he was constantly served vegetable-based dishes.

This aversion has continued into his adulthood, as seen when he takes vegetables out of his food. Although Naruto's habits are harmless, they remind us that food preferences can be shaped by early experiences. Anime characters like Naruto are always interesting to watch.

2) Erina Nakiri: The God tongue from Shokugeki no Soma with a highly refined palate

Erina is known as the God Tongue in the Shokugeki no Soma series, thanks to her highly refined palate. She can detect the most imperceptible imperfections in a dish and is one of the toughest judges in the series.

Her unique eating habits come from her upbringing with famous chefs, who exposed her to the best cuisines in the world. Erina's habits prove that food can be an art and that some people are blessed with a heightened sense of taste.

3) Luffy: The meat-loving pirate king in One Piece

Sarz @Sanjigoat @MusashiJabaar Yeah.. One Piece is literally all about Luffy eating meat. Nothing else sir @MusashiJabaar Yeah.. One Piece is literally all about Luffy eating meat. Nothing else sir https://t.co/cL7MWAk6vK

The main character of One Piece, Luffy, has an unusual eating habit – he only eats meat. Luffy's love for meat is so great that he even steals it from other anime characters.

He grew up on Dawn Island, where he was surrounded by large animals like tigers, alligators, bears, and big birds. This environment provided ample opportunity for hunting and survival and contributed to Luffy's meat-loving habit.

4) Kagura: The sweet-toothed yato warrior in Gintama

kristien⁷ semi ia 🚀 @sanjisuschrist HAHAHAHAHAHA i don't mind it tho i should've specified what kind of seaweed snack this is bc the replies are mentioning kaguraHAHAHAHAHAHA i don't mind it tho i should've specified what kind of seaweed snack this is bc the replies are mentioning kagura 😭😭😭 HAHAHAHAHAHA i don't mind it tho 😜 https://t.co/5HIDqA4m07

As a member of the Yato Tribe, Kagura from the series Gintama has a strong appetite that is sometimes insatiable. She is often seen eating pickled seaweed, a snack she carries with her throughout the series.

Kagura's eating habits were shaped by her upbringing in a poor and harsh environment, where obtaining food was a difficult task. Anime characters like Kagura with a voracious appetite are always entertaining to follow.

5) Toriko: The gourmet hunter in Toriko with a refined taste

✨💙Mama Remedy💙✨| BlueTuber @Mama_Remedy My very favorite fantasy job I've seen anywhere thus far is 'Gourmet-Hunter'. It's such a cool concept to me for some reason, so one of my favorite anime to think about is Toriko, as campy as it is.



The fact that he looks like the immediate son of Lisk and Rem is also great. My very favorite fantasy job I've seen anywhere thus far is 'Gourmet-Hunter'. It's such a cool concept to me for some reason, so one of my favorite anime to think about is Toriko, as campy as it is. The fact that he looks like the immediate son of Lisk and Rem is also great. https://t.co/sXFF9vnd3X

The titular protagonist of the Toriko series is a gourmet hunter who is always searching for delicious and rare foods to add to his ultimate menu. He is highly selective when it comes to the quality of his food, only taking ingredients that are worthy of his refined palate. He also has a strong sense of smell that helps him detect the freshness and flavor of ingredients.

6) Kagami Taiga: The unconventional foodie basketball player from Kuroko no Basket

kris🌼 @superiorkhun



#火神大我生誕祭2020 today i offer you kagami taiga always eating foods in official arts in his birthday 🥳 today i offer you kagami taiga always eating foods in official arts in his birthday 🥳🎉🍦🍔#火神大我生誕祭2020 https://t.co/rvA8DcilCq

Kagami Taiga is the power forward of Seirin High School's basketball team. He possesses amazing jumping skills and is very athletic. However, his eating habits are quite unhealthy, compared to other sports anime characters, he's often indulging in cheeseburgers and fries at Maji Burger, and occasionally eats rice balls.

This is unexpected behavior from someone who is also known as an excellent cook. Kagami's eating habits are not recommended for a basketball player, but his competitive spirit in the series drives him forward.

7) Tanaka Asuka: The fiery vice president and spicy food enthusiast from Sound! euphonium

Tanaka Asuka is the vice president of her school and also leads the bass section of the Euphonium band. She is known for her fiery and passionate spirit, which matches her love for spicy foods.

The intelligent third-year student of Kitauji school is also part of the anime characters who enjoy black coffee without any sugar or milk, which keeps her cynical and manipulative sides awakened.

8) Edward Elric: The milk-hating alchemist from Fullmetal Alchemist

Crummy Comedain @CrummyComedian I agree with Edward Elric. Milk is gross. I agree with Edward Elric. Milk is gross. https://t.co/nRVQp7ZSQY

Edward Elric is undoubtedly one of the most memorable anime characters, due to his distinct personality and his peculiar habits. The alchemist cannot stand milk or any milk product.

His young brother Alphonse, who enjoys milk, argues with Edward and tries to convince him about its benefits for his growth. Edward is strict about milk products, and it is surprising to see an anime character who dislikes regular milk.

9) Shinji Ikari: The Neon Genesis Evangelion protagonist who eats only rice and miso soup

Shinji Ikari, the main protagonist of the series, and Eva's 01 pilot, has a very restrictive diet, accepting only rice and miso soup. Throughout the series, he rejects all kinds of food from his friends and is only interested in rice and miso soup, even at expensive and fancy restaurants.

Shinji is an introverted character and eating the same meals over and over again can be strongly related to his sad past.

10) Ryuk: The Apple-Munching Shinigami in Death Note

HendoArt @HendoArt #E3 OMG @BandaiNamcoUS please tell me Ryuk just sits in the corner eating apples dgaf style > . < #JumpForce OMG @BandaiNamcoUS please tell me Ryuk just sits in the corner eating apples dgaf style > . < #JumpForce #E3 https://t.co/FTH0ms3R2c

The Shinigami who dropped the Death Note in the human world is Ryuk, and he is constantly seen munching on apples. This habit comes from the fact that apples in the Shinigami's world are tasteless.

However, Ryuk's love for the fruit changes after he follows Light Yagami, and he starts to think of apples as what cigarettes and alcohol are to humans. This is one of the many complex habits seen in all the anime characters of this series.

Final thoughts

Loyal fans can all agree that anime characters with peculiar eating habits are fascinating to watch. Whether it's Naruto's vegetable vendetta or Toriko's refined palate, these habits often stem from their early experiences, impacting their personality and food preferences in unique ways. Characters like Erina Nakiri demonstrate that food can be art, while others like Kagami Taiga's unhealthy eating habits complement his competitive spirit.

Overall, the anime characters named in this article serve as a reminder of how significant food is in these characters' lives. Life experiences such as having a cup of coffee without sugar or milk or enjoying a delicious bowl of ramen at Ichiraku Ramen can make for great adventures. Food not only sustains these characters but also adds depth to their personalities, making them relatable to fans around the world.

Will-O💦 @Will__O__Wisps 🥟 me waiting for my succulent chinese meal to arrive watching a bunch of anime food compilations— me waiting for my succulent chinese meal to arrive watching a bunch of anime food compilations— 🍖🥟🍜 https://t.co/3DOTn6olxB

The world of anime is filled with unique and interesting food-related stories. These characters and their love for food have created a sub-genre in the world of anime that is loved by a large number of followers. For fans of anime and food alike, these shows provide endless entertainment and inspiration to explore new dishes and enjoy culinary adventures.

In the end, it's not just about the food itself but the memories and emotions associated with it that make these anime characters so fascinating to watch.

