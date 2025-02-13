Link Click anime watch order, explained

Produced by LAN Studios and directed by Li Haoling, Link Click anime was released back in the Spring 2021 anime season. Even then, the Chinese donghua has maintained its popularity, thanks to its complex narrative embedded with captivating elements like time travel, friendship, thriller, and drama. The series' unique approach to exploring human emotions has been one of the show's prime highlights.

However, as happens with so many series centered around the time travel concept, it's easy to get confused by the events. That's why, many fans may want to know about the Link Click anime's watch order, i.e., how to go about the series to get an immersive experience. Follow along with this article to learn everything about this Chinese donghua's watch order.

What is the watch order for Link Click anime?

Xiaoshi and Guang from Bridon Arc (Image via CMC Media)

Interested viewers would like to know that Link Click anime has released three installments thus far, and an optional Chibi short. However, there's a common misconception that the series has released three seasons. While the latest and third installment (produced by CMC Media) serves as a prequel, it's highly advised to watch the "prequel" after season 2.

To understand the narrative, interested anime enthusiasts can watch the series in this particular order:

Link Click season 1 (April - June 2021) - Original Net Animation

Link Click episode 5.5 (May 28, 2021) - Original Net Animation

Chibi Shorts - Original Net Animation

Link Click season 2 (July - September 2023) - Original Net Animation

Link Click: Bridon Arc (December 2024 - January 2025) - Original Net Animation

The first season has released a total of 11.5 episodes. Notably, it's important for fans not to skip episode 5.5 as it's crucial to understand the following events in the narrative. After watching 11.5 episodes in season 1, fans can watch the Chibi shorts. However, they are only optional as they don't impact the story.

Yet, if fans like the main cast, i.e., Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, they can give it a try. Following the chibi shorts, interested Chinese donghua/anime lovers can catch the second season, which has a total of 12 episodes.

After that, you can watch the Bridon Arc (six episodes), which is essentially a prequel, focusing on the events before seasons 1 and 2. Yet, as mentioned earlier, Bridon Arc should be watched after season 2.

Where to watch Link Click?

Lu Guang in season 1 (Image via LAN Studios)

Anime enthusiasts can stream the original net animation on the official Bilibili website and the Bilibili SEA app.

In addition, interested fans who want to watch the series with English subs and dubs can do so on Crunchyroll, in selected regions, including North America, South America, Central America, Oceania, CIS, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and India.

Bridon Arc, i.e., the latest season is also available on Crunchyroll. However, there's no English dubbed version available for the prequel. Notably, the chibi shorts can also be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, aside from Bilibili.

About the series

Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang in season 1 (Image via LAN Studios)

The original donghua centers around Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, two friends who work at the Time Photo Studio, a photography studio located in the metropolis. Interestingly, Xiaoshi and Guang have a secret - they can use their superpowers to enter their clients' photos upon their request.

Lu Guang possesses the power to rewind events that have already happened, while Xiaoshi can enter a picture and take over the photographer's body. Through the eyes of the photographer, Xiaoshi and Guang look for clues and try to solve their clients' requests.

However, traveling through time is a risky affair, since a slight change in the past's events can drastically change the future. Bearing that in mind, Lu Guang and Xiaoshi embark on a fascinating adventure.

