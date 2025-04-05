The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2 is set to be released on streaming platforms on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 12 AM JST, and will air on Japanese TV on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 12 AM JST.
The premiere of Kanpekisugite Kawaige ga Nai to Konyaku Haki sareta Seijo wa Ringoku ni Urareru introduces viewers to Philia, the most powerful saint in history, whose inability to smile has made her life a difficult one. Her misfortune leads her fiancé to terminate their engagement, conspiring with her parents to sell her to the neighboring kingdom of Parnacorta in a bid to rid themselves of her.
As Philia arrives in this unfamiliar land, expecting harsh treatment, she is instead greeted with a warm reception from the blonde man who had been investigating her. The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1 will likely explore her new experiences in this foreign kingdom and the challenges she faces in her new life.
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2 release date, time, and countdown
According to the official sites of the series, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2, titled Welcome to Parnacorta, is scheduled for release on streaming platforms on Thursday, April 10, 2025, with its Japanese TV broadcast set for Thursday, April 17, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers will have access to the episode earlier in many regions.
The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2 in different parts of the world, are as follows:
Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2?
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on streaming platforms, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, a week earlier than its television broadcast, on Wednesday, April 10, 2025, available after 12 AM JST.
For international viewers, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2 will also be available on Crunchyroll, which will also stream it globally starting Wednesday, April 10, 2025, after 12 AM JST, ahead of its Japanese TV release.
The Spring 2025 anime will then make its TV broadcast debut across various Japanese channels, starting with Teletext on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Additional airings will follow on the same day on TV Aichi at 1:30 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST, and on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 11 PM JST, on BS Asahi.
A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1, titled The Saint Who Never Smiled, introduces viewers to Philia Adenauer and her difficult life. As a descendant of a long line of saints in the kingdom of Girtonia, Philia possesses immense power and is widely recognized as the most powerful saint in history.
However, her inability to smile and show emotion earns her resentment from those around her, even from her own parents.
Philia is seen as cold and unapproachable, except by her younger sister, Mia, the kingdom’s other saint. A mysterious blond man arrives and gathers information about her.
Things take a turn when Prince Julius Girtonia, in front of their parents, ends his engagement to Philia, choosing Mia instead. Since Mia would oppose this, Julius reveals he has sold Philia to Parnacorta, a kingdom in need of a new saint, in exchange for a large sum.
Devastated by the betrayal of her family and fiancé, Philia is sent away without even being allowed to say goodbye to Mia. She braces herself for hardship, expecting the new country to exploit her for all she’s worth.
However, as she crosses the border into Parnacorta, she is met with something completely unexpected—a warm, respectful welcome from the very same blond man who had been investigating her. The premiere ends with Philia left stunned by the unexpectedly warm reception.
What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2? (speculative)
In The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2, the spotlight will likely shift to Philia’s experiences in the unfamiliar kingdom of Parnacorta. Expecting to face the same cold treatment and scorn she endured all her life, Philia instead finds herself met with a surprisingly warm and respectful welcome.
The upcoming episode will likely explore how Philia responds to this unexpected kindness and what new challenges or opportunities await her in this new land.
