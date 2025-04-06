Witch Watch episode 1: A magical journey begins as Nico moves in with Morihito

Witch Watch episode 1 premiered on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Adapted from the manga series by Kenta Shinohara, the premiere of Witch Watch opens with a childhood farewell between Nico Wakatsuki and Morihito Otogi as they part ways with a promise to reunite.

Now grown up, the two finally meet again and, due to unexpected circumstances, begin living under the same roof. Nico, now training to become a full-fledged witch, reenters Morihito’s life, sparking the start of their magical journey. From the very first day, chaos follows her return.

However, a flashback in the closing scene hints at a looming disaster in Nico’s near future, one that only her protector and familiar might be able to prevent. Determined to face what lies ahead, Morihito embraces his role, beginning their shared life.

Witch Watch episode 1 begins by setting up how Nico and Morihito began living together

Nico uses her magic (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The fantasy rom-com Witch Watch episode 1, titled "Witch’s Return," kicks off with a childhood farewell between Nico and Morihito as Nico leaves for the witches’ Holy Land to begin her training. In the present day, Morihito has a run-in with some familiar bullies, including Momota.

After he returns home, his father informs him that Nico has completed her training and is coming back. Meanwhile, it’s also revealed that Morihito has finished his own ogre training.

Because of their ogre heritage and a longstanding family pact, Nico has chosen Morihito to be her familiar, a role that also makes him her protector. With Nico returning alone and his father set to leave for a long-term business trip abroad, arrangements are made for the two to live together under one roof.

Witch Watch episode 1 sees Nico’s return as Morihito becomes her familiar bodyguard

Nico reveals her wish (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

In Witch Watch episode 1, Nico makes a dramatic yet clumsy return by crashing through the glass door of Morihito’s house, marking their long-awaited reunion. What follows is a series of chaotic but hilarious incidents, starting with her attempt to fix the door using magic, which results in the sacrifice of Morihito’s favorite mug.

Eager to show off her magical skills, she transforms herself into a paper-thin version but ends up getting blown away by the wind, only to get stuck in a crack in Momota’s wall. Morihito has to break the wall to rescue her, and in trying to repair it, Nico ends up sacrificing Momota’s hair.

Amid all the lively mayhem, Morihito questions whether Nico should keep her magic hidden to avoid attracting unwanted attention. However, Nico shares her dream of becoming a great witch who helps others.

She explains that helping people now is essential for her magic to grow stronger and that isolating herself might push her into dark magic. Seeing her determination, Morihito promises to support and protect her, embracing his new role as her protector.

Witch Watch episode 1 ends with a critical prophecy about Nico’s fate

In the final moments of Witch Watch episode 1, Nico and Morihito save a woman from a fire, wrapping up their eventful day. Back at home, the pair reflects on the chaotic but memorable day. As they settle in, Morihito recalls a critical piece of information his father shared earlier.

A flashback reveals that Nico’s mother, an oracle, foresaw a looming disaster destined to strike Nico within a year. Though the exact nature of the threat remains unknown, her prophecy pointed to one solution: "The protector shall be a familiar."

Morihito breaks the wall to save Nico (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

With that revelation, Morihito officially takes on the role of Nico’s protector. In the present, he resolves to take his duty seriously, deciding that it's best to keep Nico’s identity as a witch a secret and live quietly to avoid drawing attention.

Since Nico herself remains unaware of the prophecy, Morihito takes on the responsibility of guarding her without letting her know the truth. The debut episode ends with their magical journey just beginning as the two start their new life together under the same roof.

Witch Watch episode 1: A brief review and final thoughts

Nico and Morihito in the closing scenes (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Under Bibury Animation Studios’ polished production, Witch Watch episode 1 makes an impressive and entertaining debut. The premiere strikes a great balance between lighthearted and compelling storytelling, blending romance, comedy, action, emotion, and a looming disaster seamlessly.

Visually, the opening installment shines with vibrant, colorful animation and smooth transitions, while the character designs are appealing and distinctive. The voice acting is spot-on, bringing each character to life, and the music perfectly complements the tone, tying all the elements together into a cohesive experience.

Overall, Witch Watch episode 1 sets the stage for what could be a highly enjoyable series this Spring 2025 season.

