Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1: Unika crashes Ky and Dizzy’s wedding as Sin’s journey begins

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 premiered on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. JST. Serving as a sequel to the hit fighting game Guilty Gear -Strive-, the premiere sets the stage in a world where magic gave rise to powerful beings known as Gears, who eventually turned against humanity.

Ad

The story begins with the long-awaited wedding of Ky Kiske, a hero of humanity, and Dizzy, a half-Gear whose union once seemed impossible. However, the ceremony is violently interrupted by Unika, a mysterious girl who harbors a deep hatred for Gears and is determined to wipe them all out.

In the chaos, Ky and Dizzy are sealed within a magical barrier, prompting their son, Sin Kiske, to embark on a journey to uncover Unika’s motives and the reason behind her intense hatred.

Ad

Trending

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 begins with an introduction to Sin Kiske and his world

Ky and Dizzy in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1, titled "Ceremony," begins by introducing viewers to the world of the story, where magic, known as Law Power, has replaced science and technology.

Ad

From this magic came the creation of Gears, biological weapons that eventually turned on humanity, sparking a widespread war known as the Crusades. Though the war ended in humanity's favor, peace remained fragile.

The premiere introduces Ky Kiske, the Chief of the International Police Force and humanity's guardian, who once sought to eliminate all Gears, but his views began to shift after encountering Dizzy—a powerful half-Gear descended from the Gear King.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saving her from her unstable powers, Ky eventually fell in love with her. The two had a son, Sin Kiske, and Ky ascended to the throne of Illyria to safeguard those he held dear.

The opening installment then shifts focus to Sin and his adoptive father and mentor, Sol Badguy, a hero from the Sacred Order of Holy Knights, known for slaying Gears.

When Sol sends Sin to deal with a bear causing havoc near their village, Sin discovers that the bear is only protecting its cubs and decides not to kill it. With the matter resolved, he reminds Sin that it’s time to head to the ceremony.

Ad

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1: Unika’s arrival turns Ky and Dizzy’s wedding into chaos

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1, the scene shifts to Illyria Castle, where the long-awaited wedding between Ky Kiske and Dizzy is taking place.

Once deemed a taboo union, their marriage has become reality thanks to Ky’s unwavering efforts to bridge the gap between humans and Gears, aiming to leave behind the bloody history they share. Though remnants of prejudice linger, the people choose to bless the couple's union.

Ad

Before the ceremony, Johnny, Dizzy’s former guardian and the leader of the Jellyfish Pirates, known for protecting the weak, arrives to congratulate the pair. Soon after, U.S. Senator Nerville Hammer, the leader of the Anti-Gear faction, also makes his appearance.

Unika makes her escape in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Johnny warns Ky to be cautious around him. True to that warning, Nerville confronts Ky with hinted contempt, criticizing the "Crusades hero" who once slew countless Gears for now marrying one.

Ad

Ky stands firm, defending his vision for peace and Dizzy’s own desire for peace and coexistence. Nerville appears to back off, even shaking Dizzy’s hand. However, as he leaves, a shimmering particle on his finger suggests he may have taken something, and Dizzy also seems to feel something off as soon as they shook hands.

At the same time, Johnny spots a suspicious girl sneaking into the venue and stops her. The girl attacks, but Johnny holds his own, quickly realizing she’s no ordinary intruder. When her face is revealed, she counterattacks, aiming directly for Dizzy.

Ad

Dizzy and Ky fight Unika in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Dizzy’s barrier protects her initially, and Ky joins the fold. The girl introduces herself as Unika and declares her intent to wipe out all Gears. Using golems to distract Ky and Johnny, Unika repeatedly targets Dizzy.

Ad

Observing her strategy, Johnny realizes Unika’s goal is to push Dizzy past her limits until she loses control. As expected, Dizzy’s necro power builds into a massive explosion.

Meanwhile, Sin, en route to the castle, sees the smoke and senses something is wrong. Rushing to the scene, he arrives just in time to see Ky wrapping Dizzy in a protective barrier as the explosion erupts. Sin watches in shock as his parents become sealed inside the sphere, frozen within the barrier.

Ad

Also read: Solo Leveling Ragnarok teases Cha Hae-In's reappearance as season 1 ends

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 ends with Sin beginning his journey as Baiken is introduced

Sin and Sol in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

In the final moments of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1, a furious Sin lashes out at Unika for ruining his parents’ wedding but quickly finds himself outmatched. However, during their clash, he briefly sees her face and realizes something.

Ad

Johnny also attempts to stop her, but she escapes unharmed. Soon after, Unika publicly declares herself a warrior for humanity’s future, vowing to eliminate all Gears and not forgive those who support them, claiming the war is far from over.

The story then sees Leo Whitefang, the second king of Illyria, speaking with U.S. President Vernon about the incident. Acknowledging the attack as more than a simple act of terrorism, they agree to keep it under wraps until they can uncover more about the enemy’s identity and motives.

Ad

Baiken is introduced (Image via SANZIGEN)

Elsewhere, Ramlethal and Elphelt Valentine examine the barrier encasing Ky and Dizzy, discovering it was created using Thunderseal magic.

Ad

When Sin returns to Sol with the news, Sol explains that the barrier is Ky’s own doing, a defensive seal that’s indestructible, ensuring their safety. Reassured, Sin shifts his focus to Unika.

But rather than simply seeking revenge, he’s driven by the desire to understand her reasons. Feeling there’s more to her than meets the eye, he sets out in search of answers, with Sol by his side.

Ad

The debut episode concludes with the introduction of a woman named Baiken, who also appears to have her sights set on Unika.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More