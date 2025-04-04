Solo Leveling Ragnarok teases Cha Hae-In's reappearance as season 1 ends

Solo Leveling Ragnarok webtoon wrapped up its first season with chapter 47, released in South Korea on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The finale not only marks Suho’s long-awaited return from the Advancement Quest, now wielding greater power with his new Class Advancement, but also leaves fans with two major teasers for the next season.

One teases Thomas Andre’s reentry into the story, while the other offers a glimpse into Cha Hae-in’s whereabouts. With these cliffhangers, the season closes on an exciting and suspenseful note.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 ends by teasing a frame of Hae-in and more cliffhangers

Solo Leveling sequel webtoon, Solo Leveling Ragnarok, has concluded its first season with 47 chapters. In the finale, Suho finally returns after completing the Advancement Quest, now stronger than ever. He joins the battle against dungeon breaks in the real world, dropping his mask.

Watching from nearby, Tielle notes Suho’s transformation and wonders if he differs from the "Darkness" who fights alone, referencing Jinwoo. With Suho ruining Tielle’s plans to steal the spotlight, a future clash between them seems inevitable.

While this alone sets up a premise for season 2, chapter 47 delivers an even more intense revelation in its final panels. In an undisclosed location, a black gate suddenly appears, and a woman is briefly glimpsed from behind.

Her silhouette and hair closely resemble that of Cha Hae-in, Suho’s mother. She is then seen stepping forward into the mist, where she encounters a shadowy dragon. Since the creature resembles one of Jinwoo’s shadow soldiers, it suggests that the woman is indeed Hae-in.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 47 ends with teasing Thomas Andre and Hae-in's arrival (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

This reveal also aligns with the final panels of the Solo Leveling manhwa (epilogue chapter 200), where Jinwoo and Hae-in parted ways. Before leaving Earth to battle in another dimension, Jinwoo sent Hae-in home on his dragon (likely Kaisel). This further supports the fact that she has been out there all along rather than being captured by the Itarim Apostle, as Suho and Beru previously suspected.

The Solo Leveling Ragnarok webtoon has already unveiled that Jinwoo was forced to leave Earth to engage in a war against the Itarim, a god/Absolute from another dimension who sought to invade Earth due to the absence of its original Absolute. Hae-in also disappeared on the same day that Jinwoo left, leading Suho and Beru to believe that the Itarim Apostle may have had a hand in her vanishing.

However, the latest tease in the season finale suggests otherwise.

Her absence after Jinwoo’s departure raises many questions—why hasn’t she returned home, and what has she been doing all this time? While her motives remain unknown, it is becoming increasingly clear that her disappearance is linked to Jinwoo’s mission.

With this tease in the final chapter, Solo Leveling Ragnarok ends its first season on a suspenseful note. Fans can now look forward to season 2, which is likely to shed more light on Hae-in’s situation and potentially mark her return to the story.

Final thoughts

Suho and Tielle in chapter 47 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok concludes its first season not just with this tease but also with Thomas Andre’s arrival as he sets his sights on Suho for revenge. With the webtoon ending season 1 in the same week as the Solo Leveling anime’s second season, fans are left eagerly anticipating what’s next.

While the webtoon’s season 2 has yet to receive a release date and remains on indefinite hiatus at the moment, the developments in the final chapter make it clear that the series will return, with an even more thrilling narrative as the story only escalates from now on.

