Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 review: A promising start but missing the Wow Factor

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 made its debut on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. JST. Streaming on Crunchyroll, the premiere introduces an intriguing and original storyline that picks up as a sequel to the popular fighting game Guilty Gear -Strive-. With solid production by studio SANZIGEN and a compelling narrative setup, the first episode offers a refreshing start with strong potential.

That said, while the premise and world-building are certainly engaging, the execution in some areas feels a bit underwhelming compared to the high expectations leading up to its release.

This Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 review takes a closer look at the storytelling approach and production quality, exploring what works well and what areas could benefit from further refinement in upcoming episodes.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 review: The premiere lays a solid foundation but could use some refinement

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1: Narrative review

Dizzy and Ky face Unika in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Under the production of studio SANZIGEN, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers makes an impressive entrance with its first episode. Titled "Ceremony," the premiere delivers a visually remarkable experience along with solid narrative direction and execution.

Episode 1 sets the stage by introducing the world where humans and Gears now coexist following years of conflict—a peace made possible through Ky Kiske’s acceptance of Dizzy, a half-Gear.

As the story opens with their marriage ceremony, once deemed forbidden but now achievable thanks to Ky’s tireless efforts, the moment is quickly disrupted by the sudden arrival of a mysterious girl named Unika. Driven by a deep hatred for Gears, she targets Dizzy.

As a battle ensues, Dizzy and Ky end up trapped in a frozen barrier. Their son, Sin Kiske, arrives to find his parents encased in that state and confronts Unika but quickly realizes he’s outmatched. Unika escapes, vowing to eliminate all Gears.

Sin and Sol in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Despite his anger, Sin wonders if there's more to Unika’s actions and motivations. With this inner conflict in mind, he teams up with his adoptive father, Sol Badguy, to uncover the truth behind her hatred and intentions.

The episode effectively lays the foundation for Sin’s journey while also weaving in other developing plot threads. It balances emotional beats, dynamic action, hints of romance, and a touch of comedy—particularly through Sin’s character—to create a well-rounded premiere.

With several narrative arcs introduced early on, the series builds complexity and depth right from the start. Under Shigeru Morikawa’s direction, alongside associate producer Seiji Mizushima and a script overseen by Norimitsu Kaihō, the storytelling is both well-paced and engaging.

While the debut installment might not deliver an overwhelming, impactful entrance of the game’s story in the animated medium as some may have anticipated, and a few moments feel slightly underwhelming, it still offers an enjoyable start with plenty of potential to expand its world and characters in the episodes to come.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1: An overall production overview

SANZIGEN kicks off the season on a high note with Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1, delivering a compelling blend of storytelling, world-building, and impressive visuals. The episode offers an engaging narrative rooted in deep lore, while the animation stands out with its distinctive approach.

While seemingly rendered with CGI, the animation mimics a 2D aesthetic. The art gives a nostalgic, old-school anime feel at times. The character models, though based on 3D designs, retain the look and feel of traditional animation, with fluid transitions and expressive movements.

Ky and Dizzy frozen in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

The character designs are especially striking, with muscular male characters in particular exuding a "JoJo"-esque charm. The visual direction overall remains sharp and stylized. The animation shines during the action sequences, where angular framing and dynamic camera work bring out the intensity of each confrontation.

While the use of 3D is more apparent in certain close-up shots, the overall art direction remains cohesive and visually appealing. The background art is a particular highlight, rich in detail and occasionally artistic in presentation, with vibrant, painterly panels that elevate key moments.

Unika makes her escape (Image via SANZIGEN)

A great example is the scene where Dizzy and Ky are frozen within a magical barrier, which delivers a visually stunning charm.

Beyond visuals and narrative, the voice acting also plays a strong role in the episode’s appeal. The cast delivers excellent performances that complement the tone and emotion of the story. Ryo Takahashi’s musical score further enhances the viewing experience, perfectly amplifying the entire atmosphere.

To sum up

The poster of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers (Image via SANZIGEN)

Altogether, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 offers an engaging premiere that shows promise. While the opening installment is competently crafted and sets an intriguing foundation, certain aspects, such as narrative cohesion and impact, could benefit from refinement.

Despite these minor shortcomings, the episode hints at a story rich with potential and distinctive lore. With future installments, there’s hope the series will build on its strengths and refine its execution where needed, especially given the tight competition among other highly anticipated Spring 2025 titles.

