Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. The premiere of Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) introduces how Himari Inuzuka and Yuu Natsume’s friendship began.

After a two-year timeskip, their bond remains unchanged until Rion Enomoto’s entrance. When Rion figures out that Yuu is the creator of Himari’s accessories, it shatters everything Himari thought she understood about their relationship.

With that, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2 is expected to delve into Rion's unexpected revelation, and how this realization will impact Himari’s emotions and her bond with Yuu moving forward.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

Himari and Yuu in episode 1 (Image via TROYCA)

According to the official sites of the series, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2 is set to be released on several Japanese TV platforms on Friday, April 11, 2025. The release time will be earlier for most international fans due to time zone differences, making it accessible sooner on the release day.

The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, April 11 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Friday, April 11 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, April 11 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, April 11 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, April 11 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 11 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, April 11 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, April 11 11:00 PM

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2?

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2 is set to premiere on multiple television channels across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for BS Asahi on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 1:24 AM JST.

This debut anime will also be available on various streaming platforms in Japan, beginning with ABEMA, concurrently with its TV broadcast. It will then become accessible on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more, starting Wednesday, April 16, 2025, after 10:30 PM JST.

Most international fans can catch the Spring 2025 series on Crunchyroll, which offers worldwide streaming options.

A brief synopsis of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1

Himari in episode 1 (Image via TROYCA)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1, titled "Anemone Flaccida and Queen of the Night," sets the stage for the evolving dynamic between Himari Inuzuka and Yuu Natsume.

They first meet during their middle school’s cultural festival when Yuu struggles to sell 100 pieces of his handmade preserved flower accessories that would define his future. That’s when Himari steps in, taking charge of the sales for him.

A flashback reveals her motivation: captivated by the light in Yuu’s eyes when he’s immersed in his craft, she becomes determined to keep that spark for herself. In return, she proposes that they open a store together to sell his jewelry, where she’ll handle the sales, thus tying their futures together as best friends.

Expand Tweet

Two years later, their bond remains unchanged. Now running an online store called "You," Himari continues her playful teasing, joking that if Yuu doesn’t open his own shop by the time he’s 30, she’ll have to take responsibility and marry him. This has even led her brother, Hibaki, to refer to Yuu as his future brother-in-law.

Yet, beneath the surface, Himari remains firm in her belief that their friendship will always remain platonic. Her support for Yuu’s dream comes from a deep place of admiration, not romance.

Himari and Yuu in the premiere (Image via TROYCA)

That belief is shaken when Yuu meets Rion, a girl whose bracelet, one of the accessories he sold at the cultural festival, he repairs. It turns out that Rion is an old friend of Himari. When the girls part ways with Yuu after school, Rion guesses that Yuu must be the one behind Himari’s accessories. However, her observation stuns Himari.

The episode ends as this moment triggers Himari into a realization. She always believed she was the only one who truly understood Yuu, that their connection was unique. But now, she questions whether that special bond was just her own wishful thinking.

What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2? (speculative)

Rion is introduced in episode 1 (Image via TROYCA)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2, the focus will likely shift to Himari’s growing realization, prompting her to reflect on her true feelings for Yuu. As she grapples with this new understanding, viewers can expect further insight into Rion’s comment about being asked out by someone she’s never met and how that relates to Yuu.

Additionally, the upcoming episode will likely explore whether there’s more to Yuu than meets the eye, which even Himari, his best friend, was unaware of.

