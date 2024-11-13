10 best anime to watch if you like Arcane  

Netflix hit Arcane has captivated audiences with its imaginative world-building, stellar animation, and emotionally gripping storytelling. Set against Piltover's opulence and Zaun's struggles, it follows Vi and Powder as tragedy and ideals fracture their sisterhood.

For fans enchanted by Arcane's themes of inequality, ideological conflict, and fractured family, here are 10 must-watch anime that delve into similar themes. These series feature immersive worlds, intricate factions, complex magic, and characters who confront trauma and corruption on unforgettable journeys.

10 best anime for fans of Arcane

1) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA / Wit Studio)

Attack on Titan's premise pulls viewers into mysteries behind giant humanoid Titan beings who pushed humanity to near extinction. When colossal Titans repeatedly breach walls confining survivors, protagonist Eren Yeager joins the Scout Regiment on daring expeditions outside strongholds, seeking the truth behind the Titans' origins to turn the tide before humankind withers away.

Trending

Through seasons charting revelations of complex political factions and ideologies behind the Titans' assault, Attack on Titan's escalating conspiracies and pulse-pounding action offer the same epic stakes that make Arcane so gripping.

2) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

In a Blade Runner-esque futuristic Japan, the Sibyl System actively measures citizens' mental states and the likelihood of criminal activity through an extensive network. The task force hunts down would-be criminals flagged by Sibyl before they act but soon uncovers sinister cracks in the technocratic regime, where "clear hues" represent mental stability while "clouded hues" signal citizens under mental distress.

As civil liberties and free will yield to cold algorithmic governance, Psycho-Pass' arcs question utopian justifications and the oppressive order maintained by Sibyl's authoritarian reign. Like Arcane contrasts Piltover's progress with Zaun's struggle, Psycho-Pass critiques noble ideals corrupted for the elite.

3) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Considered one of anime's masterpieces, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood chronicles the journey of gifted young alchemists Edward and Alphonse Elric. The brothers ignorantly attempt forbidden human transmutation to resurrect their dead mother, unleashing catastrophic consequences.

Now endowed with sophisticated automail prosthetics and a suit of armor housing Alphonse's soul, the brothers seek the fabled Philosopher's Stone to undo their errors and uncover dark secrets behind the corrupt military regime. It also explores family bonds amid ideological and alchemical conflicts.

Brimming with innovative action sequences that showcase uniquely graceful transmutation skills, interweaving odysseys between magic and machine enthrall viewers, making Fullmetal Alchemist a riveting journey for Arcane devotees.

4) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Image via Studio Trigger)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners thrusts David Martinez, a student from a struggling family, into the neon-bathed alleys of a corruption-steeped Night City hellscape following traumatic poverty and loss.

To survive vicious street power struggles and predatory corporate overlords, David pursues cybernetic modifications, becoming an edgerunner - a specialized type of mercenary. However, increasing implantation erodes his sanity and self.

Through its vibrant future, where technology divides social strata between corporate overlords and disposable pawns struggling against systemic decay, Edgerunners echoes many of Arcane's class inequality themes. David's struggle mirrors Powder's descent into madness, driven by trauma and oppression.

5) Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (Image via Production I.G)

In a post-cyberpunk mid-21st century, cybernetic body modification has become commonplace, allowing prosthetic bodies to house human ghosts. Public Security Section 9 hunts cybercrime, unmasking sinister conspiracies that threaten the government while exploring the blurred line between human and machine.

Major Motoko Kusanagi leads Section 9's charge through thrilling operations and philosophical debates. Like Arcane analyzing technological privilege in Piltover against Zaun's languishing masses, Ghost in the Shell explores questions of identity, autonomy, and the consequences of overreliance on cybersystems.

Its cerebral sci-fi themes about transhumanism blend seamlessly with pulse-quickening mystery and action, making Ghost in the Shell a strong contender for Arcane fans seeking substance with style.

6) Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

This anime initially seems like a cute adventure anime. However, Made in Abyss takes dark turns as young protagonists descend into the mysterious Abyss largely for discovery and exploration, though Riko's original goal is to reunite with her mother.

The Abyss' supernatural creatures and environmental hazards create escalating threats during their journey through realms with ancient ruins and hidden secrets. Like Zaun's oppression and seedy underside, the Abyss hides disturbing realities that test the resolves of characters shaped by past traumas.

With visual splendor rivaling Arcane, Made in Abyss' lush backgrounds contrast with its horrific imagery for an emotionally harrowing experience.

7) Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Jazz-inspired space western Cowboy Bebop follows a ragtag crew of bounty hunters aboard their starship Bebop. Led by the indifferent and eccentric Spike Spiegel, this group takes on dangerous missions with pulpy style.

Though largely episodic, Spike's past is slowly revealed, adding depth to the adventure-focused episodes. Like Arcane's damaged characters haunted by their histories, Cowboy Bebop depicts a makeshift family struggling to navigate a tough galaxy.

Its vibrant planetary settings immerse viewers while stylish animation conveys gripping action. With colorful characters and dry humor, Cowboy Bebop promises thrill rides tinged with melancholia.

8) Dorohedoro

Dorohedoro (Image via MAPPA)

Set in a world where magic users banish people to the "Hole" for experimentation, Dorohedoro's protagonist, Caiman, seeks to undo his lizard-head curse by hunting down the magician responsible. Gritty environments contrast with vibrant colors and unique character designs in this offbeat fantasy.

Dorohedoro matches Arcane's gritty life in Zaun with the lawless Hole's brutality while integrating magic and gore. Unpredictable characters band together, forging bonds amid the madness. With visually captivating environments and motivations for survival against oppressors, Dorohedoro offers Arcane fans twisted delights.

9) Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill! (Image via White Fox)

This dark fantasy action series follows a vigilante assassin group called Night Raid, who fight corruption from an oppressive empire. New member Tatsumi joins their cause as the group battles sadistic enemies.

Behind its adrenaline-pumping fights lies commentary about revolution against institutional failures. Like Arcane's flawed heroes fighting systemic inequality, Akame ga Kill! focuses on revolutionaries battling a corrupt empire with often morally gray opponents.

The fight scenes provide kinetic movement while contrasting light and dark imagery mirrors shifting moral perspectives. Akame ga Kill! delivers an exhilarating dose of revenge against twisted authority figures.

10) The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland (Image via CloverWorks)

Despite its serene appearance, orphanage Grace Field House hides sinister secrets in The Promised Neverland. When children Emma, Norman, and Ray discover the true horror—that they are being raised as livestock for demons—they hatch high-stakes escape plans while maintaining false normality.

Like Arcane's revelations about the gleaming city of Piltover ignoring Zaun's struggles, The Promised Neverland peels back the surface of an orderly world to reveal disturbing realities that set childhood innocence against survival desperation.

Morality becomes complicated amid impossible decisions, matching Arcane's emotional poignancy.

Conclusion

Besides being based on a popular and beloved game, Arcane stands apart for its artistic animation, nuanced characters, and thought-provoking themes that resonate with viewers.

These gripping anime offerings capture similar magic with their captivating worlds, high-stakes plots, multifaceted characters, and philosophical themes perfect for bingeing. While waiting for the rest of season 2, fans can satiate their Arcane cravings by delving into these immersive, twisty, and thrilling anime classics.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback