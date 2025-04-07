My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 review: A new perspective on Hero Society marks an impressive Spring 2025 comeback

The beloved world of My Hero Academia makes a mighty return with the premiere of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1, aired on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11 PM JST. While excitement is high among fans, this installment takes a step back in time—long before Deku’s journey began.

The spotlight shifts to vigilante heroes Koichi Haimawari, Kazuho Haneyama, and Knuckleduster, offering a fresh look at a lesser-known corner of hero society that wasn’t explored in the main storyline. The first episode does an excellent job of laying the foundation for this alternate perspective of the familiar universe, introducing its central trio, and even bringing back some familiar faces.

With yet another intriguing plot, impressive narrative direction, fluid and stylized animation, fitting music and sound design, and standout voice acting, the debut delivers an engaging and promising start.

All in all, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 proves to be a compelling return, one that may very well rekindle the spirit of the original series while paving a new path of its own.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 review: An unexplored take on Hero Society breathes new life into the MHA universe

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1: A narrative review

An excited Koichi watching All Might in action in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 (Image via Bones Film)

Set within the familiar world of Kohei Horikoshi-sensei’s iconic series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes adapts the spin-off prequel manga written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court.

The premiere episode, titled I’m Here, does a remarkable job introducing the premise: what makes vigilante heroes and what led the story’s protagonist, Koichi Haimawari, to walk the path of one.

Produced by Bones Film Studio, under Kenichi Suzuki’s skilled direction and Yōsuke Kuroda’s adept script, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 makes for a well-crafted, engaging debut that captures the essence of what made the original My Hero Academia series so compelling, while also offering a fresh perspective from the shadows of hero society.

Koichi as Knucklehead enters in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 (Image via Bones Film)

Koichi is introduced as a mild-mannered 19-year-old college student who enjoys imitating heroes and doing small good deeds for others at night, wearing an All Might hoodie, which earned him the nickname "Nice Guy."

But after a chance encounter involving Kazuho Haneyama (aka Pop☆Step) and a group of thugs, Koichi also ends up in danger, only to be rescued by the mysterious Knuckleduster.

That meeting proves to be a turning point. While Koichi initially wants nothing to do with Knuckleduster’s vigilante activities, after learning about a dangerous new drug called Trigger, which enhances quirks and turns ordinary people into instant villains, he accompanies him.

Knucklehead coerces Koichi to join him in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 (Image via Bones Film)

Knuckleduster reveals that his mission is to hunt down Trigger users, who can be identified by their darkened tongues, and trace the source of the drug's distribution. Concerned about what Knuckleduster might do, Koichi decides to tag along to keep him from going too far.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 builds tension by also introducing a shady figure who supplies the defeated thugs with Trigger, transforming them into full-fledged villains. Meanwhile, the trio—Koichi, Pop☆Step, and Knuckleduster—run into Aizawa/Eraserhead), ending the episode on a further suspenseful note.

With its fitting pacing, solid character introductions, and an incredible mix of humor, action, and suspense, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 is a thoroughly entertaining start. The opening episode balances lighthearted moments with the darker undercurrents of society, laying a solid foundation for what can be hoped to be a compelling addition to the Spring 2025 anime season.

As this spinoff opens the door to an unexplored side of hero society, it sets the stage for a new, exciting journey ahead, setting it apart from the familiar stories of mainstream heroes.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1: An overall production criticism

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 delivers an entertaining debut under Bones Film’s production. The premiere showcases high-quality production across the board—from fluid animation and skilled scriptwriting to expressive character design, impactful music, and stellar voice acting.

The animation retains the familiar aesthetic of the original My Hero Academia series but adds a comicbook flair, such as visualized sound effects reminiscent of classic comic panels. The visuals are clean and dynamic, featuring smooth transitions and striking angular shots that enhance the episode’s visual appeal.

Knucklehead enters and saves Koichi and Pop☆Step (Image via Bones Film)

The action sequences are well-choreographed, capturing the spirit of the Shonen flawlessly. Takahiko Yoshida’s character designs stay true to the manga, bringing each character to life with detail and authenticity.

The voice cast also shines, with returning performances of All Might and Aizawa, which add a nostalgic touch to the episode.

Complementing the visuals and voice work are the soundtracks by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi, which tie everything together to create a vibrant and immersive viewing experience.

Final thoughts

Aizawa enters the story in the final scene (Image via Bones Film)

In conclusion, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 offers a carefully crafted and promising debut, providing an enjoyable start to the spinoff. It effectively introduces a new perspective within the familiar world, with stellar storytelling, animation, music, and voice acting.

The premiere sets the stage for an exciting new journey, sure to excite fans for the return of the beloved series. Overall, this opening installment establishes an impressive tone and heightens anticipation for the rest of the series in the Spring 2025 lineup.

