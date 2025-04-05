10 anime villains who actually defeated their series' main character

Sometimes, anime villains get their moment in the spotlight, leaving the heroes physically and emotionally broken. The ultimate achievements in anime do not always result in victory for good characters. Whether it's through clever schemes, sheer power, or emotional destruction, these anime villains don't just test the protagonists; they straight-up beat them.

These are the moments when the villains come out on top, changing everything, but what makes an anime villain unforgettable?

It's not just raw power; it's how they shake the foundation of the story and defeat the hero. These characters don't just challenge the protagonist; they twist their beliefs, break their spirits, and sometimes shatter their worlds entirely.

In this list, we'll explore 10 anime villains, like Light Yagami, who ruled with calculated godhood; Griffith, whose betrayal turned loyalty into a nightmare; and Yohan, who defeated his rival without even lifting a finger.

Disclaimer: The ranking is in no particular order, and the article solely reflects the author's opinion.

When Anime Villains Win: From Light Yagami's victory to Shō Tucker's psychological horror

1) Light Yagami (Death Note)

A still of Yagami (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami is one literary character who simultaneously plays the lead and antagonist roles. Light subdues his antagonist L exclusively through controlled strategic tactics in the first half (Episodes 1–25), which covers Tokyo and worldwide Death Note territory.

As Kira, he successfully fools authorities and defeats L at every step while establishing a society based on intimidation. His victory in this arc is so absolute that justice itself seems to collapse. Light's reign shows how terrifying anime villains can be when they genuinely believe they're saving the world.

2) Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

A still of Meruem (Image via Madhouse)

Meruem doesn't just overpower his enemies; he makes them question what it means to be human. He is an unrivaled, powerful, intelligent figure during the Chimera Ant Arc of Hunter x Hunter, which takes place in East Gorteau and the NGL region. Gon fails to achieve direct combat with Meruem. He fights with Chairman Netero directly, but it requires Netero to use the poison-laced bomb as a last resort to defeat him.

The growing connection between Meruem and Komugi, combined with his intellectual superiority, enables him to dismantle his opponents' ethical foundation. He doesn't just defeat them in battle; he outclasses them on every level, proving that anime villains don't always need brute force to win.

3) Aizen (Bleach)

A still of Aizen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Aizen is the anime villain who always feels like he's already won. The Bleach storyline of the Fake Karakura Town Arc and Arrancar Saga spans from Soul Society to Hueco Mundo, where Aizen showcases the full extent of illusion mastery, backed by strategic genius.

Wielding Kyōka Suigetsu, he traps opponents in perfect illusions and manipulates events so deeply that even the Soul Society's highest-ranking captains are left powerless.

Aizen has fully twisted the spiritual world before Ichigo arrives to confront him. Even though he's ultimately sealed away, Aizen's calculated domination and psychological warfare completely outclass Ichigo. Thus, he secures his place as one of the most intellectually formidable anime villains ever created.

4) Griffith (Berserk)

A still of Griffith (Image via OLM)

The Eclipse in Berserk's Golden Age Arc remains an unforgettable scene because of Griffith's betrayal, which occurred in the alternate reality created by the God Hand. Griffith makes the final decision to use his close friends as vessels for the rise of Femto after enduring imprisonment and humiliation.

Guts is forced to witness the brutal slaughter of his friends and the horrific violation of Casca, the woman he loves. This isn't just a loss in combat; it's a complete collapse of Guts' world. Among anime villains, Griffith stands out for the sheer scale and emotional depth of his betrayal.

5) Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)

A still of Sukuna (Image via Mappa)

Sukuna is the embodiment of evil, residing within the main character himself. As one of the most dangerous anime villains, he doesn't just fight Yuji Itadori; he is him, at least part of the time.

The Shibuya Incident Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen shows Sukuna forcibly taking control of Yuji's body and massacring innocent civilians in a horrifying display of power. Yuji experiences traumatic destruction of his mental state while witnessing his hands destroy innocent people during the Shibuya Incident.

Sukuna demonstrates his superiority for the second time in the Culling Game Arc when he defeats various powerful sorcerers. Sukuna makes both storylines brutal as he proves that anime villains who live within the hero can be the hardest to beat, especially when using the protagonist's body to do damage.

6) Isabella (The Promised Neverland)

A still of Isabella (Image via Cloverworks)

The anime world features Isabella as one of its silent yet terrifying villains. During the Grace Field House Escape Arc in Season 1 of The Promised Neverland, she psychologically dominates the children under her care at Grace Field House. With a sweet smile masking her cold intentions, she maintains complete control over Emma, Norman, and Ray, staying steps ahead of their every move.

Through long-term manipulation, she destroys all their dreams and spreads anxiety without physical violence. Though the children eventually escape, Isabella's hold on them leaves emotional scars. Anime villains like Isabella prove that sometimes the greatest battlefield is the mind.

7) Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack)

A still of Char Aznable (Image via Sunrise)

The anime antagonist Char Aznable serves as more than just a competitor, as his revolutionary thoughts aim to destabilize the fundamental elements of the plot. The final standoff at the Axis asteroid battlefield in Char's Counterattack forces Char to engage Amuro Ray in an intellectual and technological duel. Though the battle ends without a definitive winner, Char's ideological mission to push humanity into space as a means of evolution nearly succeeds.

Through strategic ploys and ally manipulation, Char forces Amuro into an awkward situation that threatens his beliefs and physical well-being. In this battle, Char shows that anime villains don't always need a clear-cut victory to shake the hero's world fundamentally.

8) Pain (Naruto: Shippuden)

A still of Pain (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Pain conquered Naruto by eliminating his existence and every aspect of his life. The Pain's Assault Arc (Episodes 152–175) of Naruto: Shippuden shows Pain unleashing divine strength to destroy Konoha and kill countless civilians in the Hidden Leaf Village. Naruto reaches the scene to face Pain but experiences a brutal tactical defeat, which puts his existence at stake.

Naruto survives his life-threatening situation thanks to Hinata's intervention and his own character development. During this instance, Pain earns the status of one of the few anime villains who physically and mentally conquered a main anime character.

9) Yohan Liebert (Monster)

A still of Yohan (Image via Madhouse)

Through mental intimidation, Yohan Liebert exemplifies the qualities of an anime villain who requires no special abilities beyond an extreme intellect. The psychological manipulation coupled with moral corruption, which Yohan Liebert uses during Monster, slowly dismantles Dr. Kenzo Tenma's sanity while he moves through Germany and Prague.

Through his deceptive methods, Yohan creates weaponized individuals, forcing Tenma to play a game that he cannot possibly win. His quiet domination proves that some anime villains defeat their main characters not with brute force but by unraveling their world piece by piece.

10) Shō Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

A still of Tucker (Image via Bones)

Through a psychological attack, Shō Tucker wins over Edward Elric instead of defeating him through physical combat. In the early episodes of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Episodes 4–5), set in East City, Amestris, Tucker frightens Edward by turning his daughter and their dog into a chimera to retain his State Alchemist license.

The horrific deed leaves Edward completely destroyed, shaking his beliefs and moral foundation. The loss is psychological, not physical, but its impact is lasting. Tucker stands as one of those anime villains whose cruelty leaves behind the most invisible and enduring scars.

Final Thoughts

These anime villains successfully conquered their heroic adversaries. The villains stayed in power for either a short or extended period. But in every case, these moments of defeat made the stories deeper and more unforgettable. When anime villains triumph, they transform the entire world and put the hero down.

