Does Norman survive in The Promised Neverland? Exploring the fate of the deuteragonist in the series

The Promised Neverland is one of the most captivating series presenting the elements of horror, mystery, and thriller in a unique fashion. Beneath the perfect and happy life at Grace Field House orphanage lurks incomprehensible terror.

The fate of the children raised at the orphanage was akin to animals fed to be slaughtered. They were raised to be sent off as food for the Demons, as per a contract between Human beings and the Demons. Having discovered the true reason for their existence at the orphanage, Norman and Emma devised various plans to escape along with the other children.

However, after multiple trials, the children were unsuccessful in finding an escape route. Eventually, their entire operation collapsed, and it was then revealed that Norman was selected as the next one to be shipped off to the demons.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Promised Neverland manga. It also contains descriptions and visuals of violence from the manga.

The Promised Neverland: Norman learns more about the demons during his stay at the secret lab

The last episode of The Promised Neverland anime captured the essence of the manga as Norman bade a tearful goodbye to his friends at the Grace Field orphanage. Accompanied by Isabella, Norman reached the end gate, waiting to meet his grim fate at the hands of the demons on the other side. However, Isabella asked Norman to wait in another room. When the deuteragonist looked inside the room, he was terrified.

Norman wasn't shipped off to the Demon following the events of the first season of The Promised Neverland. Instead, he was sent off to another farm named Lambda 7214 (λ7214). It was a far more mysterious and sinister-looking farm where experiments were conducted on children.

At the λ7214 farm, he was greeted by a researcher named Peter Ratri. He was Norman's new foster father, as Isabella mentioned. Ratri asked the deuteragonist to help him with his research at the new lab, and the latter agreed.

The λ7214 lab was known as a special research facility operated by both demon and human scientists. This research facility executed several horrific experiments on children to create higher-quality human livestock at a brisk rate. Many children at this research facility developed various side effects due to the forceful and dangerous experiments conducted on them.

As per The Promised Neverland manga, Norman lived inside an enclosed room and went through various daily tasks, such as solving rubrics, taking IQ tests, and more. However, he didn't forget about the demons and how much he wanted to save his friends and reunite with them.

As a result, he didn't have trouble forming new accomplices and planning an escape. With Vincent and Smee, his allies at the λ7214, Norman planned an uprising and managed to escape the place.

Later in The Promised Neverland manga, it was also revealed that Peter was trying to create a 'super-premium quality' human livestock to satisfy the Demons. However, his plan failed because the uprising caused the research facility's destruction.

Norman's intelligence took a drastic turn during his stay at the facility. He collected as much data from the facility as he could. Moreover, he also performed many experiments on the demons to learn more about them.

The deuteragonist researched everything he possibly could about the demons and learned the Demon language. Norman wanted to eradicate the demons and reunite with his friends more than anything. As a result, he created a drug that could degenerate the demons. In The Promised Neverland manga, Normal eventually meets his friend Emma and the other children of Grace Field.

Fans might like to know that the deuteragonist, Norman, doesn't die in the series. Instead, he learns more about the demons and manages to escape the secret lab to join his friends and uncover more mysteries about Promise.

