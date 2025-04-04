10 Best starter anime from the new-gen and beyond, ranked

Finding the best starter anime is an important endeavor for newcomers wanting to try this dynamic medium. Anime has been divided into eras as a result of changes in animation quality, storytelling, and availability to watch globally. While the nitty-gritty can change based on who defines it, new-gen generally refers to anime based on manga that debuted in 2010 or later.

However, some exceptions exist, for example, Attack on Titan, which debuted in September 2009, is often referred to as the first, true new-gen shonen.

For newcomers, picking the right anime is key. The best starter anime should have an engaging plot, relatable characters, and a good mix of action, emotion, and world-building. These anime ease beginners in without being overwhelming.

Some of the best starter anime include Demon Slayer for its stunning visuals, My Hero Academia for its inspiring journey, and Spy x Family for its fun mix of comedy and action. Below, we rank the best starter anime that are ideal entry points for anyone beginning their anime journey.

Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, along with the rest of this list, belong among the best starter anime

10) Fire Force (2019)

A still from Fire Force (Image via David Production)

Fire Force is an impressive anime full of beautiful animation, explosive action, and a fascinating world, and serves as a perfect introduction to shonen anime. The premise revolves around firefighters fighting supernatural flames, along with fun characters and a world unlike anything else in this flexible genre.

Its animation is fluid, fight scenes are high-octane, and the narrative is simple enough for newcomers to appreciate. It is one of the best starter anime for thriller lovers. Fire Force delivers on familiar shonen tropes like power systems and rivalries, both very exciting, while still being of interest to the casual viewer.

9) Ranking of Kings (2021)

A still from Ranking of Kings (Image via Wit Studio)

Ranking of Kings, with its enchanting visuals and uplifting story, offers everything one would want from an emotional but easygoing narrative. The tale of Bojji the prince, who cannot talk or hear and is striving to prove himself, is refreshing, inspiring, and pulls at the heartstrings. This story is unlike most action/adventure anime stories as its focus is on character development and emotional impact.

This makes it one of the best starter anime for prospective audiences who appreciate the value of story and character connection. The world-building is simple yet effective and leaves little strain, ensuring newcomers can follow along easily.

8) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)

A still from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer is one of the most beloved anime of the new-gen era, featuring stunning animation and a simple but powerful story. As Tanjiro Kamado seeks to save his sister, Nezuko, and defeat demons, the anime brilliantly balances an emotional story with some of the most exciting sword battles in anime history.

Its classic hero's journey, fighting scenes, and high violence make Demon Slayer one of the best starter anime. The straightforward story and emotional scenes will capture the interest of non-anime viewers, so they can enjoy the genre too.

7) Spy x Family (2022)

A still from Spy x Family (Image via Wit Studio and Cloverworks)

With its combination of action, comedy, and family warmth, Spy x Family is the optimal choice for anime beginners. The main plot follows a spy named Loid who adopts a girl named Anya, along with his assassin wife Yor, to create a fake family where they develop real relationships.

The show has elements of humor and suspense, combined with episodes and lovable characters, creating an easy watch for anime newcomers. The humor and relatable family dynamics place the show among the best starter anime for those looking for a light-hearted and fun show.

6) Jujutsu Kaisen (2020)

A still from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Mappa Studio)

A modern shonen masterpiece, Jujutsu Kaisen combines dark fantasy, action-packed combat, and memorable characters. It follows protagonist Yuji Itadori's entry into the sorcery world. Jujutsu Kaisen boasts some of the best animation ever and exciting battles. New fans will feel welcomed instead of confused due to the fast-paced story, making it one of the best starter anime for fans looking for action-packed storytelling.

With a stimulating narrative background, established connections between characters, and side characters, this anime is a great introduction to the world of supernatural action and battle genre.

5) Blue Lock (2022)

A still from Blue Lock (Image via 8bit Studio)

For fans who enjoy sports with a fast pace and a high level of rivalry, Blue Lock is the best starter anime. Following the protagonist, Yoichi Isagi, the series takes a unique concept of sports anime—an ego-driven, battle-royale styled sporting event—to find the ultimate striker. Blue Lock features fast-paced soccer matches, character-level drama, and exhilarating animation that make it an easy and exquisite watch for newcomers.

Even for those unfamiliar with soccer, the series delivers a gripping, action-packed experience that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.

4) Attack on Titan (2013)

A still from Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Although the manga first appeared in September 2009, Attack on Titan is hailed as the first bona fide new-gen shonen. Centered on protagonist Eren Yeager, this worldwide sensation is great for those who value suspense and storytelling. The show offers epic battles, shocking turns, and masterful world-building that demonstrate anime's capacity for a cinematic experience.

Eren's witnessing of the Wall Maria's fall and his mother's brutal death sets off an emotionally driven, action-filled experience. Even with its darker tone, Attack on Titan is one of the best starter anime, with high production quality and character development. The storytelling will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

3) My Hero Academia (2016)

A still from My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Superhero enthusiasts will find My Hero Academia to be an exceptional anime show. The narrative focuses on the powerless boy Izuku Midoriya, who obtains the celebrated Quirk "One For All" from the world's greatest hero, All Might. Izuku progresses toward hero success through his unwavering determination, and his story becomes inspiring because of his efforts.

The way the premise is structured and Izuku is depicted, it is an easy choice for the best starter anime, to help people understand the shonen genre. Every bit of shonen technique is presented in its own time without causing the audience to feel overwhelmed.

2) One Punch Man (2015)

A still from One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

For fans who appreciate humor mixed in with action, One Punch Man is the perfect place to start. It pokes fun at the classic superhero and shonen trope of superhero shows, with Saitama being a hero so powerful that he defeats all of his enemies with just a single punch.

The combination of comedy, great fight scenes, and a self-aware narrative in One Punch Man makes it one of the best starter anime for any viewer, especially those who enjoy easy-going action. Its episodic nature and simple but humorous premise allow it to be incredibly accessible for new anime watchers.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009-2010)

A still from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Although it was released between 2009 and 2010, it remains a perennial favorite for new fans due to its great storytelling and beautiful animation. The story follows the gifted young alchemist Edward Elric, who sets off on a journey to restore his and his brother's bodies after their tragic experiment goes wrong.

Considered by many to be the gold standard in anime, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is the absolute best starter anime for newcomers. As an anime that tells a complete story with a completely natural end, it is the best introduction for those wanting a full and rewarding story.

Final thoughts

At their best, these anime are good shows, but they are also fantastic gateways to help anyone ease into the world of anime. For those in search of action-packed fun, a heartwarming tale, or something to make one laugh out loud, these represent ideal introductions to life beyond the limits of their story.

