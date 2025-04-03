Blue Lock: Major predictions for Chapter 299 spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 299 will be published on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Seishiro Nagi failing to score his goal, Meguru Bachira scored FC Barcha's winning goal. With that, Nagi was ranked 24th and locked off from Blue Lock. However, considering that not all fans would want to wait until the chapter is released, we have brought readers a list of predictions for Chapter 299 spoilers

Ad

The previous chapter saw Nagi trying to score a goal without relying on Reo. Unfortunately, Nagi was too afraid to lose the ball and lost it to Meguru Bachira. Bachira then went on to score FC Barcha's winner, effectively seeing Nagi's value drop outside the U-20 cutoff zone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 299?

Seishiro Nagi might shed tears in Chapter 299

Ad

Trending

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As hinted at by the spoilers for the previous chapter, the upcoming manga chapter will be titled "Blue Tears." While Seishiro Nagi was never interested in playing football before he met Reo Mikage, he had slowly begun loving it. This was evident from his interest in watching Dennis Bergkamp play and the multiple occasions when he got fired up.

Ad

Thus, if Seishiro Nagi were to cry after getting disqualified from Blue Lock, it would be a huge character development for him. As fans may remember, after Isagi and Nagi eliminated Asahi Naruhaya, Nagi wondered whether he would cry like him if he were to be eliminated. Fans will finally get the answer to that question in the next chapter.

Reo Mikage's reaction to Nagi's disqualification may be revealed in Chapter 299

Ad

Reo Mikage as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans may remember, while Reo Mikage's initial dream was to win the World Cup, in time, his dream mutated into one where he wished to win the World Cup with his partner Seishiro Nagi. Thus, Reo, despite being ranked lower than Nagi was more concerned about getting his partner a goal contribution.

Ad

Hence, Nagi's new ranking should leave Reo devastated. While Reo wished for him and Nagi to dominate the world together, following Nagi's failed attempt to score the match's final goal, their dream had seemingly ended even before they appeared for Japan in the U-20 World Cup.

Ego Jinpachi could reveal the remaining final auction rankings

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans may remember, while only the top 23 ranks were to be taken under consideration for Japan's U-20 team, the auction values of the remaining players were also important. This is because, even if they failed to qualify for Japan's U-20 team, as long as they received bids, chances are that they can continue their football career with a professional team.

Ad

While many players may not like such a development, someone like Igarashi Gurimu might not let go of this opportunity. In addition, not qualifying for Japan's team this time does not have to mean they can never get a call-up in the future.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback