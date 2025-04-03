5 Anime kings who fight on the frontlines (& 5 who never leave their throne)

Anime kings often embody the pinnacle of power, wisdom, and authority. Nevertheless, the approaches to the exercise of country leadership are different. Some leaders take the front position and risk their lives right along with their soldiers as they try to display their prowess. Others like to remain far away and utilize tactics, deception, or terror. This can make for a distinction, not only in style but often in how even their subjects feel about them.

An anime king who leads the charge, like King Bradley from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, is more than a king— he's a fighter who thrashes his enemies in battle. In contrast, an anime king like Charles zi Britannia from Code Geass never gets his hands dirty, but hatches some large plan safely in his throne.

This list explores five anime kings who personally lead in battle and five who never step foot on the frontlines.

5 Anime kings who fight on the frontlines

1) King Bradley (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

A still of King Bradley (Image via Studio Bones)

King Bradley, while lacking the formal designation of “king,” wields incredible power over Amestris as its sovereign. Most anime kings would stay confined to their guarded castle, but Bradley prefers to fight. As Wrath, one of the Homunculi, he is a supremely skilled fighter, using his sword with unnatural speed and perception.

In the Promised Day Arc, he is put to the forefront, fighting against the briggs soldiers and slicing through their elites like butter. His last fight against Scar in Central City solidifies him as a king warrior and not one to remain on the sidelines while his country collapses.

2) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

A still of Anos Voldigoad (Image via Silverlink)

Anos Voldigoad, the infamous Demon King of Tyranny, refuses to rule from a distance. Even after reincarnating, he continues to fight on the frontlines, effortlessly annihilating enemies with overwhelming magic.

In the Great Spirit Arc, he takes on powerful foes like the reincarnations of past warriors and gods, demonstrating his sheer dominance. Unlike other anime kings who delegate battles to their subordinates, Anos directly crushes any opposition, proving that his power is absolute.

3) King Gilgamesh (Fate series)

A still of Gilgamesh (Image via CloverWorks)

In Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia, King Gilgamesh is not an overlord idly sitting on his throne, he actively goes out to fight invading demonic beasts to protect Uruk. In the Babylonia Arc, he purposefully engages in direct confrontation with the forces of Tiamat and uses his magical powers to help the people of Uruk.

In stark contrast to his counterpart in Fate/Zero, this portrayal of Gilgamesh knows that leaders act, not direct, and therefore stands alongside his warriors, not from the comfort of his throne.

4) King Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

A still of Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

King Vegeta is the sovereign of the Saiyan race, and one of the fiercest warrior anime kings in history. Unlike many kings who stay safe atop their thrones while others do the fighting for them, King Vegeta shows great pride as a Saiyan and great strength by getting in the fight himself.

In the Frieza Force Arc, he stands against Frieza's oppression of the Saiyans and does not cowardly bow, despite the sheer power of Frieza's form. While his last stand ultimately ends in sadness, he stood and fought for his race, cementing himself as a king who was not afraid of taking the fight to the frontlines.

5) Fuegoleon Vermillion (Black Clover)

A still of Fuegoleon (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fuegoleon Vermillion may not hold the title of Wizard King, but as a royal, he embodies the spirit of a warrior king. His fire magic and fearless nature make him a formidable leader on the battlefield. During the Royal Capital Assault Arc, he fights directly against the Eye of the Midnight Sun, proving his commitment to defending his people.

Later, in the Spade Kingdom Invasion Arc, he once again leads the charge against the Dark Triad, showcasing why he is one of the most respected anime kings in Black Clover.

5 Anime kings who never leave their throne

1) King Charles zi Britannia (Code Geass)

A still of Charles zi Britannia (Image via Sunrise)

Charles zi Britannia, the leader of the Holy Britannian Empire, is the epitome of a king who operates in the shadows. He never directly fights, but rather utilizes Geass and political intercession to hold control over the world.

During the events of the Black Rebellion Arc, and the Zero Requiem Arc, he lets his children and subordinates do the fighting, while he manipulates schemes and plots from behind the curtain.

Unlike anime kings who fight for their own, Charles involves himself directly in battle, concerned only with control and domination.

2) King Bosse (Ranking of Kings)

A still of Bosse (Image via Wit Studio)

King Bosse is known for his overwhelming strength, yet he chooses not to wield it himself. Unlike other anime kings who actively fight on the frontlines, Bosse focuses on ensuring his kingdom’s stability, entrusting battles to others like Daida and his loyal subjects. During the Underworld Invasion Arc, his presence influences the war, but he never directly engages in combat.

His decision to hold back shows a different kind of strength— one of control and patience rather than brute force, making him one of the most strategic anime kings in history.

3) King Enma (Hozuki’s Coolheadedness)

A still of Enma (Image via Wit Studio)

King Enma, king of the afterlife, never leaves his throne because his authority is of judgment, not war. While many kings in anime are ready to arm and fight, Enma rules with powerful authority and mostly delegates fighting and excessive conflict to his subordinates, notably Hozuki.

Throughout the arrangement of the series, but especially maintained in the Demon Court Arc, Enma continues to stay seated, while all disputes and conflict below is undertaken by his advisors.

Moreover, Enma was never in a position to combat, as he's a ruler of administration who is needed for balance in the underworld instead of fighting like a warrior, making him among the most passive anime kings of all time.

4) The King of Midland (Berserk)

A still of King of Midland (Image via OLM Studio)

The King of Midland, from the dark fantasy series Berserk, is a ruler who avoids battle entirely, relying on politics and manipulation to maintain control. During the Golden Age Arc, while his kingdom is embroiled in war, he remains in his castle, letting others fight in his name.

His failure to act during crucial conflicts, especially against the forces of the Band of the Hawk, ultimately leads to the downfall of his rule, showcasing the dangers of a passive monarchy. His lack of direct involvement allows chaos to consume his empire, proving that some anime kings should take a more active role in ruling.

5) The Fire Lord Ozai (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

A still of Ozai (Image via JM Animation)

Fire Lord Ozai is an anime king in the Fire Nation who demonstrates total power while refusing to fight for it. During the Hundred Year War Arc, he commands the war from the capital of the Fire Nation, sending out generals and Firebenders to fight for him. He does not even engage in the final battle until Aang approaches him directly in the final Sozin’s Comet Arc.

Where other anime kings demonstrate leading by example, Ozai rules through fear, opting to send others out into battle rather than put himself at any risk.

Final thoughts

Anime kings take different approaches to leadership— some charge into battle alongside their warriors, while others rule from the shadows, never setting foot on the battlefield. Whether through combat prowess or strategic dominance, these rulers shape their worlds in distinct ways.

Some fans admire the bravery of kings who fight, while others respect the intellect of those who govern from their throne. No matter their approach, these anime kings redefine what it means to be a ruler.

