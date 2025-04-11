Is The Beginning After the End manhwa finished? Status of the series, explained

One of the most popular series at the current time, The Beginning After the End manhwa by TutrleMe, has recently received an anime adaptation in Spring 2025 by Studio A-Cat. Despite the anime receiving mixed reactions so far from the fandom, the manhwa is an absolute hit. Fans have stressed how they love the anime, from the storytelling to the illustration.

The Beginning After the End is another popular Korean manhwa series with great narration and quality. With the popularity of the manhwa series rising, several readers from the fandom have asked around about the status of the manhwa or whether it is finished or not. The manhwa is ongoing, so here is the current status of the manhwa and all that is needed to be known about The Beginning After the End.

Exploring the status of The Beginning After the End manhwa

The Beginning After the End manhwa, written by TurtleMe and illustrated by Fuyuki23, started serialization on Tapas in July 2018. The series was originally an American webnovel series, serialized in January 2017. The ongoing popular webtoon is being released on Tapas with the latest chapter, 213, titled- One-on-One was released on April 10, 2025, as of the time this article was written.

The webnovel is also simultaneously being released on Tapas and is on chapter 504, titled- People of Alacrya, Part 1, which was released on April 11, 2025. The series, as mentioned previously, has also received an anime adaptation by Studio A-Cat with the pilot episode premiering on April 2, 2025.

The plot of The Beginning After the End manhwa

A still from The Beginning After the End anime released in April 2025 (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End manhwa begins with the life of the late King Grey. After his mysterious death, he is been shown reincarnated as a character named Arthur Lewin into a new world of magic and fantastical creatures. With his retained knowledge of a powerful king in his mid-thirties, Arthur lives his new life as a magic-wielding child born to two retired adventurers.

In the manhwa, when a kind-hearted dragon sacrificed herself to protect him, Arthur swears to live a life of sincerity and kindness towards others who love him. With the help of the Elven kingdom of Elenoir and a lost elf princess named Tessia, his childhood friend, Arthur begins his quest to find his place in the new world he was reincarnated into.

After a prolonged time, Arthur became a young and respectable figure in the new world, as he became more and more comfortable in the world. However, war between Dicathen and the Vritra strikes, and Arthur must rise as a leader, despite him fearing becoming a war-hardened monster he once was in his past life. Arthur also realized that he was not reincarnated in this world by chance, nor was he the only one.

Final thoughts

The official poster for The Beginning After the End (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The high fantasy The Beginning After the End manhwa has been established as one of the best creations of the present day. While the manhwa has been celebrated by many fans, the anime adaptation has been criticized by a few for being sub-par compared to other popular titles released alongside in the same time.

With two episodes of the anime released by the time this article is being written, fans await to find any redeeming qualities for the rest of the anime series. Meanwhile, the fans of The Beginning After the End manhwa have been intruigingly following the story, awaiting what's more to come.

