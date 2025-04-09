Do Charon and Haumea end up together in Fire Force manga? Relationship explained

With the Fire Force manga ending in 2022, but the anime series is still ongoing, fans of the series have raised a lot of questions. Fire Force is one of the most popular series right now. With the first two seasons of the anime growing a fan base, the series walks into its third season. One of the key reasons for the series to gain popularity is the variety of characters it brings.

Ad

Among these characters, two of the popularized characters are Charon and Haumea. Despite being primarily villains of the series, many intrigued fans, upon witnessing the monologues and verbal exchange between them, have seemed to be asking the question, "Do Charon and Haumea end up together?" Yes, at the end of the Fire Force manga, Charon and Haumea are shown getting married.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from the Fire Force manga.

Ad

Trending

Haumea and Charon's relationship throughout the Fire Force manga

Haumea and Charon as kids in the Fire Force series (Image via David Production)

The relationship between Haumea and Charon in the Fire Force manga can be somewhat bittersweet. To know about their relationship, their roles must be briefly revealed first. Both Haumea and Charon were members of the White Clad, an organization aiming to fulfill the destiny of the Evangelist.

Ad

The Evangelist's goal was to seek out the eight pillars who possessed the Adolla Burst and recreate the Great Cataclysm by using the bugs to create artificial Infernals. Out of the eight, Haumea was the second pillar and a former third-generation pyrokinetic. On the other hand, Charon was tasked to take care of and guard Haumea, as every pillar was assigned a guardian.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Throughout the Fire Force manga, both had different perspectives towards each other. While Charon was devoted to Haumea as her guardian and as someone he loved, Haumea's feelings towards him were complex. Charon was seen empathizing with Haumea upon seeing her suffering and violent outbursts due to the Adolla Link.

The sole reason for Charon to serve the White Clad was so that the Evangelist would purify the world and end Haumea's suffering. Haumea initially blamed Charon for her suffering and pain due to the Adolla Link, leading to violent outbursts towards him. However, as the story progressed, Haumea slowly began to understand Charon's feelings and unconditional love towards her.

Ad

The pair's fate in the Fire Force manga

A page from chapter 300 of the Fire Force manga (Image via Kodansha)

In the climax of the series, Shinra faced off against the Evengelist. Upon resonating his soul with his mother and brother, he transformed into Shinrabanshō-Man, allowing him to manifest his imagination into reality. This allowed Shinra to take control over "All of Creation" and defeat the Evangelist who was fused with Haumea.

Ad

Shinra managed to convince Haumea to let go of her despair, taking the help of Charon. After Haumea let go of her crown, Shinra destroyed her despair. Haumea and Charon were finally reunited in the new world created by Shinra and were seen getting married in the final chapter 304 of the manga.

Final thoughts

Charon and Haumea married in the final chapter of the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Charon and Haumea's story was very intriguing from the moment they made their appearance. While this article answers the question to "Do Charon and Haumea end up together?", their romantic relationship is yet to be explored in the Fire Force anime series.

Ad

With the series just starting on the third season, their conclusion is likely distant, however, the instances that spark their relationship can be seen in the current season. Fans of the anime can expect to see more about them and how their relationship progresses throughout.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More