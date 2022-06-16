10 most powerful characters in Fire Force, ranked

Fire Force tells the story of Shinra Kusakabe, a member of the Special Fire Force Company 8. In this world, people known as pyrokinetics have special abilities that allow them to control fire. They use these abilities to learn more about Adolla, the plane of existence from which their powers originate, as well as to purify the Infernals around the world.

The Special Fire Force has a lot of different members, and besides them, there are still other organizations who use pyrokinetics to achieve their goals.

But who amongst all these incredibly powerful individuals reigns supreme? In this list, we will rank the 10 most powerful characters in Fire Force to find out.

Disclaimer: This list will be based on the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers from Fire Force.

Which individual in Fire Force is the strongest?

10) Arthur Boyle

A member of the Special Fire Force Company 8, and one of Shinra’s rivals. Arthur wasn't particularly strong at the start of the series. However, as the show progressed, he emerged as one of the strongest members of his company.

He was able to face Dragon, one of the most powerful beings in the series at that point. Dragon mocked him throughout most of the fight, but Arthur was able to slay him with an incredibly powerful Violet Flash. His attack not only cut Dragon in half, but it also cut the entire Earth. An amazing and powerful character.

9) Yuichiro Kurono

The guardian of the Sixth Pillar, Kurono is a man obsessed with strength. He believes the world should be ridden of all those considered weak. He shows this devotion to power by being one of the strongest people on the planet.

Kurono is one of the most skilled weapon fighters in the series, able to use the smoke generated by his Ignition Ability to manifest them. His smoke is also able to enter his target’s body and burn them from the inside. And while inside said smoke, he can detect anyone who moves around him. A frightfully powerful character.

8) Charon

Charon is one of the most powerful physical fighters in the series. His bulky body and huge amount of body mass allow him to receive much more damage than others. His Ignition Ability grants him the power to absorb any kind of kinetic energy that could harm him.

With this ability, he is able to tank most attacks and release them in huge explosions of power. But he is not invincible, as he gets progressively more tired the more energy he releases. Even then, no one should underestimate his power and skills.

7) Benimaru Shinmon

The captain of the Special Fire Force Company 7, Benimaru is an incredibly powerful ally to have. He is an amazing martial artist who is able to use his skills in combination with his pyrokinesis to overwhelm his opponents. He is able to create fire swords with his hands to move gracefully through the battlefield.

He is the only known hybrid of second and third generation pyrokinetic. This unique trait allows him to use any existing fire as well as create his own. This combined with his amazing strength makes him a destructive force like no other.

6) Sho Kusakabe

Shinra’s little brother, Sho, was kidnapped as a baby for having awakened his Adolla Burst. He is the third Pillar and the commander of the Knights of the Ashen Flame. Unlike his brother, he is entirely indifferent to most things around him.

His Adolla Burst, Severed Universe, allows him to lower the temperatures of his surroundings to the point where he is able to freeze time. He is the only one able to move while his ability is active, so there is not much anyone can do against him. A dangerous and powerful opponent to face.

5) Leonard Burns

Former captain of Special Fire Force Company One, Leonard was regarded as one of the most powerful members of the force. His incredibly high body mass and resistance made him a tough opponent for anyone to confront.

This amazing strength increased when using his Ignition Ability, Voltage Nova. This ability allowed him to use the energy of the flames burning inside him to increase his already enormous physical strength. Leonard was one of the strongest fighters in the series.

4) Shinra Kusakabe

The protagonist of the series and one of the few individuals in the show to have an Adolla Burst, Shinra started as a third-generation Pyrokinetic, but was able to achieve his status as a fourth later in the series by awakening his Adolla Burst.

His Ignition Ability allows him to create powerful flames and travel at amazing speeds. This makes his powerful and consecutive attacks hard to deal with for most opponents. He is also one of the most strong-willed characters in the show, and his Adolla Burst makes him a serious opponent to fight against. Shinra is one of the strongest humans in the series ever.

3) Haumea

Haumea is a manipulative and cruel individual who was willing to go to any lengths to complete her master objectives. She was responsible for kidnapping Sho, and even after that, acted as a puppet master against the young boy.

She is sinister and likes to control those around her and she uses her Ignition Ability, Guerrilla Radio, to do this. She is able to control the electrical impulses of those around her, making them do her bidding. A terrifying adversary.

2) Joker

Joker is a cheery and crazy individual (Image Credit: Atsushi Okubo/Shueisha, Viz Media, Fire Force)

Joker used to be an assassin for the Holy Temple of Sol, and his training made him almost unstoppable. He possesses amazing physical strength, able to lift his whole body with just his tongue.

Joker is also one of the fastest beings in the series, able to fight against Sho and not receive any damage, even against his time-stopping power. His Ignition Ability allows him to use playing cards surrounded by flames as projectiles. These cards can cut deep and tear anything they hit. One of the strongest fighters on the show.

1) The Evangelist

The Evangelist is an ominous being that most can't comprehend (Image via Atsushi Okubo/Shueisha, Viz Media, Fire Force)

The Evangelist is a being with capabilities that no human can match. She is so powerful, a connection with her is the only thing those with an Adolla Burst need to obtain their fourth generation powers.

The Evangelist is able to move freely between the Tear in Space, causing massive earthquakes when she does. She can also take away the powers of those with an Adolla Burst as she sees fit. A being with power beyond comprehension.

