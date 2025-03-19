An upcoming fantasy anime might get the same treatment as Sakamoto Days anime (and it's saddening)

While The Beginning After the End anime may not have a strong connection to the Sakamoto Days anime in terms of narrative, its production may land it in the same bucket. Given the popularity of the manhwa among fans, Studio A-Cat has taken responsibility for releasing the anime adaptation.

However, since the official release of the anime teaser on X, questions have arisen regarding the quality of the upcoming show. It may suffer a disappointing fate, as it risks receiving the same treatment as another recently released fan favorite, Sakamoto Days.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Fantasy anime The Beginning After the End could become the next Sakamoto Days

Studio A-Cat released the first trailer for the fantasy anime The Beginning After the End on October 19, 2024. However, fans immediately questioned the quality of the animation. Studio A-Cat has a poor reputation among viewers due to its tendency to produce subpar animation.

The comments from fans of the manhwa further reinforce suspicions about the series' questionable quality. A similar fate was seen with a recent TMS anime, Sakamoto Days. While the anime's storyline was not questioned, the animation quality sparked many debates.

Despite selecting a well-regarded title, TMS failed to deliver on the animation. Sakamoto Days garnered hype due to the manga, but it did not meet expectations as an anime adaptation. The concept of an assassin turned shopkeeper offered a humorous and intriguing premise, and the manga's unique and creative storyline contributed to the excitement surrounding the anime.

Still from the anime Sakamoto Days (Image via TMS)

With popular anime like Demon Slayer and Solo Leveling raising the standard for animation quality, shows such as Sakamoto Days fall short.

The fast-paced action and polished sequences in any anime series are what captivate viewers. Sakamoto Days did not measure up to the quality of some other anime. The animation felt quite basic and rushed, which disappointed fans who had eagerly anticipated the series.

Similarly, the fantasy anime The Beginning After the End is among the most popular and influential manhwa. Fans were very excited about its release as an anime. However, the teaser failed to do it justice, as the quality appeared lackluster and unrefined. Given Studio A-Cat's history of disappointing fans, It may not provide a good representation.

Fans' reaction to The Beginning After the End trailer on X

The Beginning After the End Final Poster (Image via X/saikyo2dome)

Netizens flooded X with comments sharing their reactions to the adaptation. This also showcased the confidence they have in Studio A-Cat—

"I BEG OF YOU GUYS! Don't let the fandom down and give us good adaptation. I won't say that i'm not worried, because studio a-cat is know for not very good adaptations ;/", said one fan

"A- Cat? Really, bro? Of all the studios? I really want to hope for the best but knowing that A Cat made 3 mid anime consecutively, I am just so worried rn.", exclaimed another

"Should have gone with a good studio. TBATE deserves good animation.", claimed a third

These comments from the fans further solidify the argument that can be made regarding the fate of the anime. With many mixed reactions, fans await the release to find answers to their question.

Final Thoughts

The official poster for the fantasy anime, The Beginning After the End anime (Image via X/saikyo2dome)

With the release slated for April 2025, the quality of the anime remains to be seen. However, based on the trailer, the adaptation of the popular fantasy manga The Beginning After the End may face a similar fate as Sakamoto Days. Both series have captivated fans with their intriguing storylines yet have struggled with animation quality.

Fans are hoping for a turnaround from Studio A-Cat to avoid losing one of their beloved manga due to subpar animation. As the countdown to the premiere begins, optimism prevails despite some skepticism.

