Why should there be a Beginning After the End anime, explored

A Beginning After the End anime has been in most fans' minds since the series started back in 2018, but as of this writing, there is no clear information about that project coming out. However, the recent success of the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling, another popular manhwa series that took the world by storm, and the positive reception of the Viral Hit series, which is another manhwa adapted in anime format, should be enough for this story to get a project in motion.

This is because a Beginning After the End anime would make a lot of sense in an era where manhwa adaptations have received positive receptions and have proven to be a viable business venture for many different studios. Furthermore, it is a series with a strong following, has had enough of an impact in the manwha market, and has enough chapters to adapt from, with the studio in charge of having material for at least two or three seasons of an anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining why the Beginning After the End anime is bound to happen

As mentioned earlier, the success of adaptations of other manhwa series, such as Solo Leveling and Viral Hit, bode well for the prospect of a Beginning After the End anime, and this is because of the trends. Manhwa series' are slowly becoming more prominent in the market of sequential storytelling, and several anime studios are giving these properties a chance, which results in the most popular ones being picked up.

Another major factor is the fact that this manhwa has enough of a following and source material, thus making it a very popular prospect when it comes to the current options in the market. And since the story follows the second chance at life that King Grey received, it could fall into the Isekai genre that is so popular in the Japanese anime market at the moment.

The combination of a fantasy world and strong action scenes also makes it a very appealing prospect to many studios at the moment since it could grab people's attention from the get-go. Perhaps the only downside to some might be that the overall premise could be viewed as derivative. Still, this web novel is very different than the usual Isekai productions that people watch in the industry.

What the story is about?

A Beginning After the End anime would be a very popular decision in the manhwa community (Image via Tapas Entertainment/TurtleMe/Fuyuki23)

The main reason many people would like to watch a Beginning After the End anime is, naturally, the story. King Grey passed away with a lot of regrets in his life. Still, he was given the chance to be reborn as Arthur Leywin, a young man who is the son of two retired adventurers in a fantasy world and has the opportunity to have adventures of his own, thus giving him many lessons along the way.

However, as the years go by in the story, Arthur realizes that he needs to take a leadership position in this life, and some of his old, ruthless traits as a king begin to creep in once again. Furthermore, he begins to discover that his reincarnation wasn't a random act of providence and other people underwent the same process.

Final thoughts

A Beginning After the End anime seems to be a very strong possibility in the coming years, and there is no real reason to think otherwise. The rising trend of anime adaptations of manhwa series and this franchise's own popularity makes it a very straightforward deal.

