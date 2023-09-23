A recent "McDonald's anime advertisement" sparked a passionate discussion on social media that contrasted the Japanese and American promotional strategies used by McDonald's. The dramatic difference between the two campaigns is what makes this argument so compelling.

McDonald's released an adorable anime-style advertisement in Japan, focusing on the idea of family, and received appreciation for it. In the meantime, a McDonald's commercial in the United States with the phrase "Black trans women have a very simple message: Stop Killing us" has ignited a different discussion concerning activism and commercial messaging.

Let's examine the issue in depth to determine its core and determine which viewpoint is more convincing.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

The cultural impact of McDonald's anime advertisement

A 20-second animated commercial featuring a family of three—a father, a mother, and their daughter—eating McDonald's takeaway was posted on September 20, 2023, by McDonald's Japan's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Over 29.8 million people saw the video, and it received 48,900 retweets and 269,000 likes in a single day.

As a result of its emphasis on families, the advertisement became popular on X. The idea behind such a creative approach to showcasing an advertisement through anime received numerous positive memes, comparisons, and comments. Anime is one of the most well-known industries, not only in the Japanese market but also in the entire world.

However, the ad's popularity in Japan also stirred up a debate, particularly among Western audiences.

Some contend that because American society is accustomed to seeing diversity and LGBTQ+ representation in advertising, the Japanese McDonald's commercial stands out as a break from routine.

The Japanese advertisement was viewed by many as a welcome diversion from what they consider to be an overemphasis on social concerns in advertising. The sight of a joyful family enjoying a meal together brought back memories for the people.

However, on the other side, there are allegations that some far-right groups, maybe Mexican, want to sabotage the message of the American McDonald's advertisement addressing the security and rights of black transgender people. They claim that these organizations seek to distract from significant social concerns and foster a culture of white supremacy.

A viewpoint in the discussion contends that perhaps too much focus is being placed on straightforward marketing that attempts to arouse nostalgia and promote a feeling of coziness and togetherness.

This perspective focuses on the value of spending time with family and friends and opposes overanalyzing what is essentially a social message for the Japanese people. The McDonald's anime commercial promotes happy marriages, having kids, and happy families. Something that Japan and other nations with declining birthrates urgently require.

Japan's high cost of living, constrained space, and lack of city-based childcare services make it difficult to raise kids, which reduces the number of pregnancies among couples.

We must concede that McDonald's uses excellent marketing techniques to promote their goods using well-known anime media, whether it be a social message or a propaganda stint.

