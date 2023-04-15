One Piece x McDonald's collab: Full details, where to buy, pricing, and more

It was announced on April 13, 2023, that McDonald’s Japan would be launching a collaboration with creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece anime/manga series. Hilariously, the collaboration insinuates that the eponymous treasure of the series is actually just a delicious chicken sandwich.

The collaboration will see McDonald’s Japan bring back the Chicken Tatsuta Burger in both a classic format and several additional variations. Several other items are being added to the menu, although none seem to be particularly One Piece-themed based on currently available information regarding the collaboration.

While Japanese fans won’t have to set sail on the Grand Line to try the new collaboration products, international fans will need to make a similarly sized journey to do the same.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for the latest One Piece x McDonald’s Japan collaboration and more.

One Piece’s latest food-based collaboration comes as new McDonald’s menu, including an old classic, revived

Full details and release date

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga ONE PIECE × McDonald's Collaboration Ad PV.



ONE PIECE × McDonald's Collaboration Ad PV.



This special campaign will start on April 19th, 2023.

The One Piece x McDonald’s Japan collaboration is set to begin on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Japan. In total, seven menu items will be introduced as part of the collaboration. One of these is a returning classic. The other six will either be brand-new items or subtle twists on the aforementioned returning classic.

The classic in question is the Chicken Tatsuta Burger, which appears in two separate promotional videos for the collaboration featuring various characters from the series.

The first video sees the series’ classic opening play out with Gol D. Roger’s eponymous treasure being the chicken burger. The second video sees Sanji recreate the burger that he once made with mentor Red-Leg Zeff for his crewmates.

The Chicken Tatsuta Burger will be coming in several different variations as well. These include the Yuzu-scented Chicken Tatsuta Burger, the Rice Chicken Tatsuta Yoru Mac, and the Yuzu-scented Chicken Tatsuta Burger Yoru Mac.

The Yoru Mac is McDonald’s Japan’s rice burger, replacing the traditional bun for packed rice patties. Also being added to the menu are “shake shake” fries with potato butter seasoning as well as the McFizz and McFloat Natural Yogurt Flavor Drinks.

Ahead of the One Piece collaboration’s launch in Japan, there are several different lottery prizes that fans can get. To win a 1,000 yen McDonald’s gift card, they can follow the @McDonaldsJapan Twitter account and post a comment on one of the campaign tweets with the hashtag “#チキンタツタの一味4月19日発売” from April 14 to April 18.

On April 18 only, Twitter users can also respond to the campaign tweets with the hashtag “#タツタは年に一度のお宝よ” for another chance to win a 1,000 yen gift card. The same Twitter account will also host similar campaigns with different hashtags on April 19, April 21, April 23, April 28, May 5, and May 12.

Pricing, where to buy

Unfortunately, the upcoming One Piece x McDonald’s collaboration is only available at McDonald’s stores in Japan. In other words, international fans have no way to try the menu items without physically going to Japan. For those who do make the journey, they’ll at least find the food affordable following the expenses of the trip itself.

It’s also worth noting that the aforementioned “shake shake” potato fries and McFizz and McFloat drinks have no pricing currently available. However, fans can expect these to fall into the typical pricing range for the fast food chain.

Pricing for each of the menu items is as follows:

Standard Chicken Tatsuta Burgers: 420 yen

Yuzu-scented Chicken Tatsuta Burger: 460 yen

Rice Chicken Tatsuta Yoru Mac: 470 yen

Yuzu-scented Chicken Tatsuta Burger Yoru Mac: 510 yen

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

