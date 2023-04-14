"Sami Zayn and KO are dropping the titles" - Fans react to WWE making major change to upcoming event

Wrestling fans believe that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could be losing their Undisputed Tag Team Title after WWE's recent announcement.
It has recently been revealed that the Night of Champions will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 27. The premium live event was originally called King and Queen of the Ring, but it has undergone a name change. Every championship has to be defended at Night of Champions. Since Zayn and Owens don't compete in events held in the country, it means they could lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title.
Wrestling fans have taken to social media to react to the announcement, with some believing that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's run could be over very soon.
You can check out a few of the tweets below:
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for only a few weeks after winning it in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One.
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could turn on each other
KO and Sami have been friends and rivals multiple times in WWE. The Prizefighter turned on his best friend the night he made his NXT debut in 2014. They've also faced each other countless times in WWE.
Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that it is only a matter of time before the two stars turn on each other again.
"Sami and Kevin can tell their story until they eventually break up again. You can't ever keep Sami and Kevin together for that long. It's just that they're both too good to not go at each other. No matter how many times they fight, I'll watch it. So hopefully that's the plan," said Prinze.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are still involved in a feud with The Bloodline. It looks like they could face The Usos in a rematch at Backlash.
Do you think KO and Sami will split up again? Sound off in the comments section below!
