"Sami Zayn and KO are dropping the titles" - Fans react to WWE making major change to upcoming event

Wrestling fans believe that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could be losing their Undisputed Tag Team Title after WWE's recent announcement.

It has recently been revealed that the Night of Champions will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 27. The premium live event was originally called King and Queen of the Ring, but it has undergone a name change. Every championship has to be defended at Night of Champions. Since Zayn and Owens don't compete in events held in the country, it means they could lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title.

Wrestling fans have taken to social media to react to the announcement, with some believing that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's run could be over very soon.

You can check out a few of the tweets below:

J @juju94820 WWE @WWE The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! https://t.co/Cxj40LzIza Sami Zayn and KO are dropping the titles fast as hell twitter.com/wwe/status/164… Sami Zayn and KO are dropping the titles fast as hell twitter.com/wwe/status/164…

EX CON DOM @ihpwrestling WWE @WWE The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! https://t.co/Cxj40LzIza Are all the title gonna be defended? If so does that mean Sami Zayn is losing the Tag Team Championship soon.. twitter.com/WWE/status/164… Are all the title gonna be defended? If so does that mean Sami Zayn is losing the Tag Team Championship soon.. twitter.com/WWE/status/164…

“The Tribal Chief” Cody @BestnWorld @WWE So Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will lose the tag titles before this show due to Zayn not being allowed in Saudi @WWE So Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will lose the tag titles before this show due to Zayn not being allowed in Saudi

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



Sami Zayn can’t go to Saudi Arabia shows, and Kevin Owens chooses not to.



Unless that’s changed (unlikely), and unless they lose their belts before then, then one of WWE’s titles might be left off Night of Champions next month twitter.com/namedropper500… Tim @Namedropper5000 @TheLouisDangoor Night of Champions when two champs won't go lol. @TheLouisDangoor Night of Champions when two champs won't go lol. I didn’t even think of that.Sami Zayn can’t go to Saudi Arabia shows, and Kevin Owens chooses not to.Unless that’s changed (unlikely), and unless they lose their belts before then, then one of WWE’s titles might be left off Night of Champions next month I didn’t even think of that. Sami Zayn can’t go to Saudi Arabia shows, and Kevin Owens chooses not to. Unless that’s changed (unlikely), and unless they lose their belts before then, then one of WWE’s titles might be left off Night of Champions next month 😬 twitter.com/namedropper500…

Jeff Ferrara🎥📸 @JFerraraF18

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens losing the WWE Unified Tag Team Championship before Night of Champions @WWE Welp!Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens losing the WWE Unified Tag Team Championship before Night of Champions @WWE Welp! Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens losing the WWE Unified Tag Team Championship before Night of Champions 😒 https://t.co/5Kw0G4Z1HH

Anthony Mango @ToeKneeManGo Why "Night of Champions" instead of "Clash of Champions"? Why change it to begin with?



Realizing that you had no plan for KOTR / QOTR?



Also, Night of Champions was the "every title defended" event. I can't see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending the tag titles in Saudi Arabia.. Why "Night of Champions" instead of "Clash of Champions"? Why change it to begin with?Realizing that you had no plan for KOTR / QOTR?Also, Night of Champions was the "every title defended" event. I can't see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending the tag titles in Saudi Arabia..

AKA @GuyWhoConquers twitter.com/wwe/status/164… WWE @WWE The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! https://t.co/Cxj40LzIza Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are definitely loosing the tag team championship since Sami is banned from Saudi #WWE Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are definitely loosing the tag team championship since Sami is banned from Saudi #WWE twitter.com/wwe/status/164… https://t.co/Eqw7fUwvbe

Matthew Sampson @madrocker91

Cause unless Sami is gonna forgo his morals, he's not setting foot in Saudi Arabia @WWE If this is gonna be promoted where ALL the Championships will be contested, then @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight will be dropping the belts come Backlash.Cause unless Sami is gonna forgo his morals, he's not setting foot in Saudi Arabia @WWE If this is gonna be promoted where ALL the Championships will be contested, then @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight will be dropping the belts come Backlash.Cause unless Sami is gonna forgo his morals, he's not setting foot in Saudi Arabia

IDK @InsertNameL @WWE So this basically confirms that sami and ko lose the tag titles before this event considering sami cant travel to Saudi? @WWE So this basically confirms that sami and ko lose the tag titles before this event considering sami cant travel to Saudi?

ShadowBakura_ [Cal] @ShadowBakura_ @WrestleOps Well that’s confirmed Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are losing the tag belts … @WrestleOps Well that’s confirmed Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are losing the tag belts …

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for only a few weeks after winning it in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could turn on each other

KO and Sami have been friends and rivals multiple times in WWE. The Prizefighter turned on his best friend the night he made his NXT debut in 2014. They've also faced each other countless times in WWE.

Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that it is only a matter of time before the two stars turn on each other again.

"Sami and Kevin can tell their story until they eventually break up again. You can't ever keep Sami and Kevin together for that long. It's just that they're both too good to not go at each other. No matter how many times they fight, I'll watch it. So hopefully that's the plan," said Prinze.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are still involved in a feud with The Bloodline. It looks like they could face The Usos in a rematch at Backlash.

Do you think KO and Sami will split up again? Sound off in the comments section below!

